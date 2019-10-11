Isle of Wight council approve next stage in West Wight school plans

News shared by the Press Office on behalf of Isle of Wight council. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council’s Cabinet last night (Thursday) approved recommendations designed to secure long-term educational and financial stability for schools in the West Wight.

Following the decision, a public notice will be published in the local media to close All Saints’ Primary School, Freshwater, from 31 August 2020.

Yarmouth Primary

Officers will also support the governing body of the Federation of the Church Schools of Shalfleet and Yarmouth to undertake a consultation on its proposal to relocate Yarmouth CE Primary School to the All Saints’ site for the start of the 2021 academic year.

Final report in January

A further report is due to be brought to Cabinet in January 2020 that will seek a final decision on the outcome of the statutory consultation on the closure of All Saints’ CE Primary School.

The report will also update Cabinet on the outcome of the consultation undertaken by the Federation of the Church Schools of Shalfleet and Yarmouth on its proposal to relocate.

Over capacity of school places

The council must address the oversupply of school places in the West Wight, with five schools currently catering for only around 90 children per year group — a number which is expected to fall over the coming years.

The recommendations now being taken forward are felt to provide the best opportunity to secure long-term educational and financial stability for West Wight families and schools.