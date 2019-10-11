Isle of Wight flagmaker’s work supports Greenpeace’s Protect the Oceans Campaign

Isle of Wight’s Liz Cooke has created a set of flags for each leg of a Greenpeace expedition, sailing from the Arctic to the Antarctic to document the state of our oceans

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Liz Cooke's Greenpeace flag on vessel in the Arctic

If you’ve been to a music festival in the last 10-15 years you will, no doubt, have seen beautifully-designed and colourful flags flying high across the festival site.

It’s also more than likely they were made by the creative hands of Islander, Liz Cooke.

However, Liz’s flags are not just limited to music festivals. Over the last few months they have also been flying high on Greenpeace vessels.

Solar-powered off-grid workshop
Based in deepest darkest St Lawrence, Liz first started making a series of flags for Greenpeace back in April.

Passionate about environmental issues the planet is facing, the flags were made in her off-grid workshop, powered by a solar panel which runs the sewing machine and soundtrack from BBC6 Music.

Liz Cooke's Whale Greenpeace flags in production

The Greenpeace flags were made of a mix of materials, end of roll spinnaker off-cuts in various grades, and new marine grade ripstop.

Liz explained,

“There’s one set of flags for each leg of an expedition that’s sailing from the Arctic to the Antarctic to document the state of our oceans.

“The campaign has now reached the UN and negotiations are under way to create a Global Oceans Treaty that could protect 30% of our oceans by 2030.”

Protect the Oceans Campaign
The Greenpeace ship Esperanza is on an expedition in the Sargasso Sea, a unique region in the North Atlantic Ocean that is home to a diverse array of marine life, including loggerhead and green sea turtles.

Shailene Woodley with Liz Cooke Greenpeace turtle flag
Emmy-nominated actress and activist, Shailene Woodley holds the campaign flag in the Sargasso Sea


The journey, part of the “Protect the Oceans” year long tour, will see Greenpeace and University of Florida researchers team up to study the impact of plastics and microplastics on marine life and the importance that the Sargasso’s drifting Sargassum seaweed habitat has for the development of juvenile sea turtles

Liz Cooke's Greenpeace flag by Barbara Sanchez Palomero/Greenpeace
© Barbara Sanchez Palomero – Greenpeace
Liz Cooke's Greenpeace flags by Barbara Sanchez Palomero/Greenpeace
© Barbara Sanchez Palomero – Greenpeace

Liz’s flags can be 100% recycled and all the off-cuts have been used in craft projects and decoration for her kids areas at Rhythmtree Festival and Isle of Wight Festival.

Liz Cooke's Greenpeace flags by Barbara Sanchez Palomero/Greenpeace
© Barbara Sanchez Palomero – Greenpeace
Liz Cooke's Greenpeace flag by Barbara Sanchez Palomero/Greenpeace
© Barbara Sanchez Palomero – Greenpeace

Liz said,

“Thanks so much to Joss Whipple for all the materials advice, Ratsey and Lapthorn for the spinnaker fabric and Emily Buchanan for being so great to work with.”

Liz Cooke's Greenpeace turtle flag by Shane Gross/Greenpeace
© Shane Gross – Greenpeace
Liz Cooke's Greenpeace flag by Shane Gross/Greenpeace
© Shane Gross – Greenpeace

Find out more about Liz’s Festival Flags by visiting her Facebook Page, Instagram or Website.

Top Image: © Denis Sinyakov – Greenpeace

Friday, 11th October, 2019 9:52am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2neI

Filed under: Business, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Small Business, South Wight, St Lawrence

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*