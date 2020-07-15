Isle of Wight council can’t give extra promotion of oil drilling application, says leader

Image: Campaigners protest with miniature oil rigs and barrels

At tonight’s (Wednesday) full council meeting, member of the public Sylvia May submitted a written question in relation to the UKOG oil drilling exploration application.

She wanted to know what further access or support would be used by the Isle of Wight council (IWC) to encourage public engagement with the application over the remaining days of the consultation.

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Dave Stewart explained that the IWC, acting as local planning authority (LPA) would determine the application on the local and national relevant planning policies in place at the time.

Stewart: Have already met statutory responsibilities

Cllr Stewart said the IWC had already met their statutory responsibilities by publishing the application. He added the LPA receives many applications that people might consider controversial, but the LPA must remain impartial.

He finished by saying the onus is on the individual to access the planning application details and comment.

All details available online with the public able to comment on the council’s planning portal ( 20/00513/FU) by 24th July.

Opposition from MP and others

Earlier today Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, revealed his opposition to the application, saying it was “entirely inappropriate for the Island“.

Arreton Parish Council have also lodged their opposition to the application.

At the end of last month a campaign called Don’t Drill the Wight was launched.