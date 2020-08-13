Isle of Wight council congratulate students on A-level results day

The Isle of Wight Council is congratulating young people who have worked hard to achieve their A Level results, vocational training qualifications and complete apprenticeships, overcoming the difficulties posed in completing their courses as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education and Skills at Isle of Wight Council, said:

“Post-16 students were dealt a setback with colleges closing as a result of lockdown; and to not be able to complete their courses in the usual way, I am sure will have been very disappointing for them. “However, it is clear they exhibited great resolve and have worked hard to keep going despite the challenges. “I congratulate and commend them for their efforts, their tutors and the employers who have supported young people in providing them with an apprenticeship. Also, just as important the families and carers of these young people for the increased support that they must have given during this difficult time.”

Determining final A Level results and securing vocational qualifications is important for young people to be able to move on to higher education at university, work placed training opportunities and for their future careers. To establish valid results this year, sixth forms and colleges have calculated grades for their students based on performance over the course of their study, and Ofqual, the exam regulator, has then standardised the final grades based on all levels submitted across the country.

Councillor Brading added:

“It is encouraging to know that, pandemic permitting, the students leaving college this summer will still be able to take up a place at university or move on into work, with their hard-earned qualifications. Similarly, newly qualified apprentices will be taking the next step into employment in their chosen career. On behalf of the Isle of Wight Council, I wish them all a very successful future.”

Advice and support

Any young person that needs help or advice about their next options, having received their results, can speak to their school or college Careers Advisor or contact Island Futures, the Isle of Wight Council’s careers advice service for young people, by email [email protected]

On results day Thursday 13 August, and Friday 14 August, the team will be operating an advice line on (01983) 823888 between 9am and 5pm. There is also extensive online careers information available via the Island Futures Webpages.

Students who may be feeling uncertain, anxious or stressed about the future as they move on to university, employment or other training can also seek support from Young Minds who will help to encourage them to look after their mental health and identify when to ask for help.

