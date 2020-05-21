Isle of Wight council ease restrictions on what you can take to the tip from next week

Isle of Wight residents will be able to take more items to the tip for recycling from Monday — but trips must still be essential.

As part of the gradual re-opening of the Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh household waste recycling centres (HWRCs), the Isle of Wight Council is easing restrictions on the types of waste residents can take.

One-way system lifted

Vans, trailers and pickup trucks will also be admitted on site with the appropriate permits while from Tuesday 26th May, the current one-way system on Briddlesford Road will be lifted — but the temporary 30mph speed limit will remain in force.

Natasha Dix, the council’s strategic manager for waste, said:

“Thank you to everyone who has used the HWRCs responsibility over the past fortnight. “We continue to urge people to only consider visiting the tip if it is genuinely essential. “Booking and making a journey to recycling centres must only be undertaken if your waste or recycling cannot be stored at home safely or disposed of safely by other means, such as your kerbside or bulky waste collection or garden waste subscription. “And certainly, do not visit the tip if you have symptoms or are confirmed to have coronavirus (Covid-19).”

No black bag waste still

From Monday, HWRCs will accept all the usual items except general ‘black bag’ waste — nappies, sanitary waste and cigarette butts etc — which people should continue to put out as part of their kerbside collection.

In order to maintain effective social distancing measures, to protect staff and visitors, entry to recycling centres is by pre-booked appointment only. To book a slot, visit visit the Website.

The system has also helped to avoid congestion on Briddlesford Road, allowing the one-way restriction to be lifted from next Tuesday.

Social distancing must still be maintained

Natasha added:

“It was important for us that we opened the centres in a managed way to ensure our approach helped to maintain social distancing on site. “The centres can only remain open if we all do our bit to help maintain social distancing which helps us all control the spread of Covid-19. So far people are supporting us in this for which we’re really grateful. “However, I must emphasise that the reopening is not a return to normal and I would urge residents to only visit our HWRCs if they really need to. “Public safety, and that of our staff and the need for social distancing is of the upmost importance.”

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed