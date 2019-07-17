Isle of Wight council issue chalk pit warning following teenager’s four-storey fall

Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

The Community Safety Partnership (CSP) are urging teenagers to stay safe following a serious accident recently.

A young male was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital following a fall equivalent to four storeys into the disused Shide chalk pit near Newport.

During the recent warm weather, teenagers have been congregating at areas such as the chalk pit and Isle of Wight Police have stepped up patrols in the area.

Outlaw: Be aware of the potential fall hazards

Councillor Tig Outlaw, Cabinet member for Community Safety and Public Protection, said:

“Our Island has lots of beautiful spots and children and young people visiting areas like this after school during the warm weather is nothing new but I would urge them to be aware of the potential fall hazards areas like this contain. “I understand that places such as this are extremely attractive to youngsters to ‘hang’ about in, especially in the warm summer evenings at the end of term but the reality is these locations are extremely difficult for the emergency services to access due to the terrain, should an accident happen. The CSP would also like to thank the emergency and police services for their swift response in the recent incident.”

Jackson: Stay safe around the Island’s open spaces

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, Isle of Wight District Police Commander, said:

“Luckily, the youngster who fell is recovering well but it could so easily have been far more serious. Regular patrols will be taking place in the area and will continue to do so over the summer holidays. “We are urging youngsters to stay safe around the Island’s open spaces and are highlighting the risks of congregating in these areas. We have been in contact with Newport College, Medina College and Christ the King college who have put a safety message out during their school assemblies to pupils.”

To report antisocial behaviour:

Contact the Police on 101;

Contact the council via the Website;

In an emergency always call 999.

To report any crime call 101.

What is the CSP?

The Isle of Wight Community Safety Partnership (CSP) brings together several organisations working together to tackle, prevent and reduce crime and anti-social behaviour. Under the crime and disorder act 1998 Community Safety Partnerships are a legal requirement in every local authority area.

The organisations which form the CSP are:

Isle of Wight Council;

Hampshire Constabulary;

Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service;

National Probation Trust;

Hampshire Community Rehabilitation Company;

Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group.

For further information on the CSP please visit the Website.