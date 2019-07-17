Don’t miss the many brilliant shows at next week’s Ventnor Fringe Festival

After the success of this year’s Rhythmtree Festival, which had some Islanders kicking themselves for not buying tickets and having to see lots of photos on social media of how great it was, don’t fall into the same trap with Ventnor Fringe.

The tenth Ventnor Fringe Festival arrives next week (23rd-28th) and with a choice of nearly 150 performances of over 90 different shows there really is ‘something for everyone’. It’s going to be an amazing week!

Here are a few highlights from the fantastic programme of events.

The Hound of the Baskervilles: The Hit Farce

Tickets are selling fast for Hound of the Baskervilles so make sure you snap yours up for this inventive and hilarious comedy mystery, which features two fearless actors playing every role in this fast paced farce

Shows are at 7:30pm each night from 24th – 27th July under the canopy of the impressive Magpie venue on Park Avenue, Ventnor. Book online.

Individual Medley

A touching and funny cross-cultural coming-of-age memoir at Ventnor Fringe. Individual Medley especially resonates with swimmers, people who’ve moved country and 90s kids, but the themes of growing up and learning to be confident in yourself and your body are universal.

Individual Medley takes place on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th July at 3pm at the Pier Street Playhouse (the Baptist church on Pier Street). Tickets are charged at £10 each or £6 concessions. Buy four tickets for £30 Group and Fringe Friends get 2 for 1. Book online.

Attention Seeker: Award-winning ADHD show

Attention Seeker is about what it’s like to drag yourself up on stage when you’re spectacularly shy, nervous, confused and a little bitter when your friend leaves you for dust as they become famous, but really it’s about education, meditation and this rampant plague of distractedness that afflicts us all.

© Jackie Jubel

Attention Seeker takes place on Wednesday 24th and Thursday 25th July at 6.30pm (one hour) at the Comedy & Cabaret Tent, Parkside, Park Avenue. Tickets are £10 each (£8 concessions), £28 for four and 2-for-1 for Fringe Friends. Book online.

Rejoining Jane

Join Tick Tock Bridget as they invite you to eavesdrop on their latest book group meet up, discussing the story of knitwear-clad Jane the eccentric traveller through movement, dialogue and music with the “quirky, glass half-full Parisian vibes of Amelie”.

Rejoining Jane takes place on Thursday 25th July at 2pm and 5pm at Hygeia House (former Central Hotel), 64 High Street, Ventnor PO38 1LT. Tickets are £6 each, £20 Group of four, Fringe Friends 2 for 1 (2pm only). Book online.

Five Tales of the Sea

Starring an international opera singer and world-class pianist, ‘Five Tales of the Sea’ combines highest-quality musical integrity with text, poetry and fun and exciting storytelling. One performance only.

Five Tales of the Sea takes place at 8pm on Saturday 27th July 2019, St Catherine’s church, 11 Church St, Ventnor, PO38 1SW. Tickets are priced at £10 each and can be bought online via the Fringe Website, or by popping into Ventnor Exchange Box Office on Church Street.

Horse Box Theatre Company

We love this old horse box trailer which has been renovated and transformed into a travelling stage by the Horse Box Theatre Company. They have a whopping five different shows to choose from. Loads of fun for all the family.

Performances takes place 27th-28th July at Parkside location (Ventnor Park). See the Ventnor Fringe Website to book online.

Casino Moon

Book now to witness the energetic, addictive melodies of Casino Moon combining eclectic sounds of folk and Americana. It’s a unique sound that could leave you wanting more (and with two performances you could see them twice).

The first performance takes place at the Comedy and Cabaret Tent, Parkside on Wednesday 24th July at 3pm (doors open 2.45pm). Tickets are £5 each (book now). If you prefer more luxurious surroundings, there’s also a chance to catch them at Ventnor Arts Club on Thursday 25th July at 9pm (doors open 8.45 pm). Tickets are £10 each (book now).

The Trial

This new piece of writing from StoneCrabs Theatre which exposes the social and political struggles of LGBTQ+ community in Brazil has already received rave reviews.

The Trial takes place from Friday 26th to Sunday 28th July at 5pm each day at Hygeia House (former Central Hotel), 64 High Street. Book your tickets now – priced at £8 each, or £20 for a group of four, Fringe Friends 2 for 1. This event is 16+

Tropicalia Island

A dark comedy theatre piece about immigration, refugees and tropical corruption, Tropicalia Island brings to the stage a surreal one-woman show that challenges accents and defies reality.

Tropicalia Island’s one performance on the Isle of Wight takes place at The Magpie, Ventnor Park on Thursday 25th July at 9.15pm. Book your tickets priced at £10 each or £8 for concessions. Suitable for ages 15+.

The Palace of Earthly Delights

Coming to Ventnor Fringe festival – Absurd political storytelling from Max Turner Prize finalist James Harris, an original and intelligent political comic who is “growing in stature with every performance”.

The Palace of Earthly Delights is showing at Ventnor Arts Club on Thursday 25th and Friday 26th July at 7pm. Tickets are priced at £6, or Fringe Friends 2-for-1. Book now online or by popping into Ventnor Exchange Box Office on Church Street.