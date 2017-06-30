Isle of Wight council part of consortium launching Innovation Network

The council share this latest news. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council led project, The Solent Offshore Renewable Energy Consortium (SOREC), was showcased at the recent Seawork International 2017 Exhibition in Southampton, where its latest programme – The Innovation Network – was launched.

The Innovation Network is a project supported by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) which looks to support small and medium sized businesses with access to innovation and technology transfer services from regional universities.

Other partners

The project is being led by Southampton University, alongside Southampton Solent University, Portsmouth University, the National Oceanographic Centre and SOREC. As well as mentoring and support, companies can apply for grants of up to £25,000 to help improve their technology, products and services.

Also on the stand was the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (ORE Catapult); the UK’s flagship technology innovation and research centre for advancing wind, wave and tidal energy. The ORE Catapult is working closely with SOREC and the Innovation Network to support the vibrant marine sector in and around the Solent.

Seawork International 2017

Welcoming over 630 global exhibitors and 7,000 marine professionals, Seawork International 2017 hosted a range of industry leading activities, including the opportunity to view the latest innovations within the commercial marine sector, new equipment and vessel launches showcasing a vast array of products, in addition to an engaging conference programme, where key industry representatives explored numerous topical subjects.

Cllr Wayne Whittle, Cabinet member for regeneration and business development, said:

“Once again, Seawork has been a fantastic vehicle for promoting the business support services we have available to Isle of Wight marine companies. “We have come away with a range of good enquiries which we will be following up in the coming weeks, working with the companies and our world leading universities in the region to transform their innovative ideas into new exciting products and services.”

Image: celinet under CC BY 2.0