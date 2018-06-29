Isle of Wight council spent over £500,0000 on ‘gagging orders’

The Isle of Wight Council has spent over half a million pounds on settlement agreements with schools and council employees in the last five years.

A Freedom of Information request revealed that since 2013, the authority has agreed 41 settlement agreements with payments totalling £570,208.48.

Of these, 16 payments were for schools and 25 for council employees.

Council declined to comment

When asked to explain the breakdown of payments, or justify why they were made, the council declined to comment.

They said providing further information would make the individuals involved too identifiable.

Cabinet member for finance, Stuart Hutchinson, also declined to be interviewed.

Taxpayers’ Alliance: “A staggering total”

Chief executive of The Taxpayers’ Alliance, John O’Connell, said:

“For a small council, this is a staggering total. “Settlement agreements can sometimes have merit, such as by avoiding lengthy and expensive employment tribunals. “Nevertheless, all efforts should be made to limit these payouts and the council should be more transparent about why they feel the need to agree to so many.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Tax Rebate

Location map

View the location of this story.