Isle of Wight council spent over £500,0000 on ‘gagging orders’

It’s been discovered that over half a million pounds has been paid out by the council on ‘gagging order’ settlement agreements that forbid employees from speaking. Neither the council, nor the Cabinet member for finance, Stuart Hutchinson, will give further details.

Read and contribute to the 6 readers' comments ↓

calculator and money

The Isle of Wight Council has spent over half a million pounds on settlement agreements with schools and council employees in the last five years.

A Freedom of Information request revealed that since 2013, the authority has agreed 41 settlement agreements with payments totalling £570,208.48.

Of these, 16 payments were for schools and 25 for council employees.

Council declined to comment
When asked to explain the breakdown of payments, or justify why they were made, the council declined to comment.

They said providing further information would make the individuals involved too identifiable.

Cabinet member for finance, Stuart Hutchinson, also declined to be interviewed.

Taxpayers’ Alliance: “A staggering total”
Chief executive of The Taxpayers’ Alliance, John O’Connell, said:

“For a small council, this is a staggering total.

“Settlement agreements can sometimes have merit, such as by avoiding lengthy and expensive employment tribunals.

“Nevertheless, all efforts should be made to limit these payouts and the council should be more transparent about why they feel the need to agree to so many.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Tax Rebate

Location map
View the location of this story.

Friday, 29th June, 2018 3:59pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2l4j

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

6 Comments on "Isle of Wight council spent over £500,0000 on ‘gagging orders’"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
lilydog99

Keel haul the lot of em i say… bring back the stocks and pillories. Brand them on the village green, the damn treacherous shiny suited rogues

Vote Up180Vote Down
29, June 2018 4:33 pm
William

Hang on, that’s some of my money! aren’t I entitled to an explanation and the breakdown of payments?

Vote Up150Vote Down
29, June 2018 4:54 pm
William

£570,208 divided by 70381, the number of island residential council taxpayers, equals £8.10p per household bill.

I am ‘gagging’ to know what my £8.10 has been used to cover up, or pay off, please.

Vote Up100Vote Down
29, June 2018 5:33 pm
William

£570,208 for gagging orders???

That would pay for a whole new executive team! and leave £170,208 in the coffers!

Just think, £170,208 would run the ‘Daisy Bus’ for years!

Vote Up60Vote Down
29, June 2018 6:06 pm
confidential

So how much more of our Council Taxpayers’ money has been’spent’ (wasted) by this ignominious group of people, who have betrayed Conservative voters, on hiding the answers to cogent Freedom of Information Act questions about the wretched Floating Bridge contract fiasco?

Vote Up50Vote Down
29, June 2018 6:02 pm
mariner58
The current administration only took control in January 2017 so it seems likely that most, if not all, of this money was paid out under the so called ‘Island Independents’. Most of them, certainly the leaders, have now gone. The ranking official who spanned the whole 5 years is the CEO, John Metcalfe, who must have signed off these payments and now wants to secretly appoint £400,000… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
29, June 2018 7:22 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*