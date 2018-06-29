Isle of Wight band, 77:78, on BBC 6 Music this Sunday

77:78 is the latest Isle of Wight band to attract interest from music lovers around the world. It’s made up of two members from Ventnor band, The Bees, Aaron Fletcher and Tim Parkin.

Signed to Heavenly Recordings, the chaps will be releasing their debut album next week (6th July) on orange vinyl no less. ‘Jellies’ was recorded at the much-loved Studio Humbug, which is based in a former water tower on the outskirts of Queen Victoria’s Osborne House estate.

Playing live on BBC 6 Music

Fresh from their performance in the brilliant Kashmir Tent at Isle of Wight Festival, the band will be appearing live on BBC 6 Music this Sunday morning (1st July).

As well as playing live, Fletch and Tim will be interviewed by the adorable Cerys Matthews.

The programme starts at 10am and the band will be on around 11.40am. Don’t miss it.

Live performances

If you happen to be in London next week, the band will be playing live and signing records at Rough Trade East (Brick Lane) from 7pm on Friday 6th July.

You can also catch them on the Island at Rhythmtree Festival (13th-15th July) as well as at Strings in Newport on Saturday 18th August.

Image: © Heavenly Records