Isle of Wight council want to hear how you think recycling efforts could be improved

The annual residents’ recycling and waste online survey is now open and will run until Friday 8th January 2021.

This is an opportunity for householders to put forward suggestions for future improvements or ideas on how the Island can recycle more and reduce its waste.

Your feedback can be completed online.

Dix: Already exceeding our 2020 recycling target

Natasha Dix, waste and environment manager, said:

“The Island community has always had a great response to recycling and we cannot thank you all enough for the effort each of you make to reduce, reuse and recycle more every year. “As a council we work hard to provide the best service we can for our community and would urge you to let us know how we are doing so that we can serve you better. “We’re already exceeding our 2020 recycling target of 55 per cent and are in the top 25 per cent of areas in the UK. “We’re continuing to tackle issues such as plastic pollution. Thanks to Island residents, recycling has now become part of our daily lives.”

Responsibilities

The Isle of Wight Council is responsible for the collection, treatment and disposal of household recyclables and waste on the Island — which is delivered through a contract with Amey.

Don’t miss the deadline

Once the closing date for the survey has passed, the information will be reviewed and used to identify possible improvements to the existing services. Unfortunately, no responses received after the closing date can be considered by the council.

Paper versions will be available by request. Please direct requests for hard copies by email to [email protected] or via the telephone to (01983) 823777.

Completed hard copies should be returned by Friday 8th January 2021 to: Waste Management, County Hall, High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight PO30 1UD.

Hastings: Order more bins

Councillor Steve Hastings, Cabinet member for environment, heritage and waste, said:

“We’re doing well, and aim to do great when it comes to reducing waste, recycling material and composting food and green waste. “You can do more by ordering a second green bin, or start using a food caddy, these are free to order online or by calling (01983) 823777.”

