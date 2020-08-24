Isle of Wight council would ‘support a case for the installation of average speed cameras’

Worries speeding may increase if the Diamond Races motorbike event goes ahead next year on the Isle of Wight has led to rumours of new cameras being installed on the proposed route.

The Isle of Wight Council has denied there are plans for any new speed enforcement measures, but would support a case for the installation of average speed cameras.

The Island currently has no fixed speed cameras.

Many for and against

The Diamond Races — a TT-style road race meeting — has split opinions on the Island, with some arguing it will be a new draw for tourism, but others fear it will encourage copycats to get up to the high speeds of the racers.

The race bikes taking part in the road event October 2021, can get up to speeds of 210mph.

Organisers estimate they could hit that speed on the 12.4-mile course around the southwest of the Island, particularly on the Military Road section.

Average speed cameras

At a meeting of Chale Parish Council last week, one resident said bringing the top-class event to the Island was a good thing, but people already treated the roads around the village as a racetrack, with speeding a separate issue that needed to be dealt with.

One member of the council suggested the Isle of Wight Council, along with Island Roads and the Isle of Wight police, were working on a plan for average speed cameras throughout the course.

Only 5 per cent over speed limit

The Isle of Wight Council has said data collected from last year showed only five per cent of drivers and riders travel above the speed limit.

A council spokesperson said:

“Unfortunately there will always be a minority of motorists who drive/ride with little consideration of others.”

Council has finite resources

Recently, the Isle of Wight roads Policing Unit have carried out speed checks using the mobile enforcement unit in an effort to discourage speeding.

Particular concern is the amount of speeding currently taking place along the Military Road — but the council says to meet its finite resources, highway improvement schemes, mostly focusing on improving safety, will be prioritised over the installation of average speed cameras on the Military Road.

IWC: Relatively low injury collision data for the Military Road

The spokesperson said:

“The relatively low injury collision data for the Military Road does not prioritise this road for further funding in the near future”.

The council, however, would be happy to support a case to the Department for Transport for the installation of average speed cameras if it could be worked out that the money made from fines would go to the council or police to pay for the installation, monitoring and maintenance of the cameras on a cost-neutral basis.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: zzpza under CC BY 2.0