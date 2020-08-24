Vectis Party tell News OnTheWight it will stand candidates in all Isle of Wight council election wards

Another newly-formed Isle of Wight political party, the Vectis Party, says it will stand candidates in all council election wards, after they detected an “appetite for something different in politics on the Island”

Daryll Pitcher talking to Carole Dennett, with Carl Feeney on the right

Daryll Pitcher, the former UKIP councillor for Wootton and Prospective Parliamentary Candidate in the 2019 General Election (as an independent Brexiteer) has confirmed his involvement with a new political party.

The Electoral Commission is currently considering an application for Vectis Party. If the application is approved, Vectis Party intends to stand candidates in all 39 Isle of Wight council wards in May 2021.

This follows the news of the successful application for another new party called Our Island.

Pitcher: An appetite for something different in politics
Daryll told News OnTheWight,

“I can confirm that the rumour is true and that there is a new party called the Vectis Party on the cards. I can also confirm that I am involved with the project.

“Initial discussions started late last year during the General Election where it was felt that there was an appetite for something different in politics on the Island.”

Pitcher: “A more coordinated and organised approach”
He went on add,

“Establishment parties are by their nature beholden to their masters in Westminster, while the previous Independent administration quickly descended into chaos and finally collapsed.

“With these issues in mind a more coordinated and organised approach would seem more constructive.”

Proposed descriptions for the party
The Covid-19 lockdown has delayed the registration process and so Vectis Party are not yet ready to officially launch. We’ll update you once a decision on their application has been made. 

These proposed descriptions on the application give an indication of how Vectis Party will be angling themselves: 

  1. Delivering for the Isle of Wight
  2. Vectis Party – For the Island
  3. From the Island, For the Island
  4. Vectis Party – Proud of the Island
  5. Party of the Isle of Wight
  6. Vectis Party – Stop over-development
  7. Vectis Party – Better healthcare now
  8. Vectis Party – Subsidise mainland hospital travel
  9. Vectis Party – Protect green fields
  10. Vectis Party – For jobs and careers
  11. Vectis Party – Care for our elderly
  12. Vectis Party – Care for our environment

6 Comments on "Vectis Party tell News OnTheWight it will stand candidates in all Isle of Wight council election wards"

holdmyheadinmyhands

Oh dear

24, August 2020 5:04 pm
Fenders

Will it be the party, party, party?

24, August 2020 5:24 pm
Dalek

Is this for real?

24, August 2020 5:31 pm
alisonjane

It’s all very well launching a ‘new’ party….but if you failed to even hang on to your seat at Parish or Town Council in 2017….what makes you think using a different name will make any difference whatsoever?

24, August 2020 5:35 pm
Jenny Smart

What about saving our island red squirrels???

24, August 2020 5:35 pm
Dalek

They don’t stand a chance. You could put a blue rosette on a pile of manure here and it would get elected. (I cleaned that up a bit.)

24, August 2020 5:44 pm
