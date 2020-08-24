Vectis Party tell News OnTheWight it will stand candidates in all Isle of Wight council election wards

Daryll Pitcher, the former UKIP councillor for Wootton and Prospective Parliamentary Candidate in the 2019 General Election (as an independent Brexiteer) has confirmed his involvement with a new political party.

The Electoral Commission is currently considering an application for Vectis Party. If the application is approved, Vectis Party intends to stand candidates in all 39 Isle of Wight council wards in May 2021.

This follows the news of the successful application for another new party called Our Island.

Pitcher: An appetite for something different in politics

Daryll told News OnTheWight,

“I can confirm that the rumour is true and that there is a new party called the Vectis Party on the cards. I can also confirm that I am involved with the project. “Initial discussions started late last year during the General Election where it was felt that there was an appetite for something different in politics on the Island.”

Pitcher: “A more coordinated and organised approach”

He went on add,

“Establishment parties are by their nature beholden to their masters in Westminster, while the previous Independent administration quickly descended into chaos and finally collapsed. “With these issues in mind a more coordinated and organised approach would seem more constructive.”

Proposed descriptions for the party

The Covid-19 lockdown has delayed the registration process and so Vectis Party are not yet ready to officially launch. We’ll update you once a decision on their application has been made.

These proposed descriptions on the application give an indication of how Vectis Party will be angling themselves:

Delivering for the Isle of Wight Vectis Party – For the Island From the Island, For the Island Vectis Party – Proud of the Island Party of the Isle of Wight Vectis Party – Stop over-development Vectis Party – Better healthcare now Vectis Party – Subsidise mainland hospital travel Vectis Party – Protect green fields Vectis Party – For jobs and careers Vectis Party – Care for our elderly Vectis Party – Care for our environment

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh