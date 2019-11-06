Isle of Wight councillor to stand as Independent candidate in the General Election

Joining the other Isle of Wight candidates in the upcoming General Election, councillor for East Cowes, Karl Love, recently announced he is standing as an independent candidate.

Love: Putting our people first

Karl told OnTheWight,

“I’m standing for our local people’s voices by putting our people first within national politics. “I believe that Island people deserve to be listened to and have their issues and concerns represented properly to government by putting Island People First and at the centre of democracy. “I will be voting for what best fits the needs of our Island people, to be transparent, inclusive and community focused.”

Improved education vital

Karl went on to say he believed education was an important tool to help change the world we live in. He said,

“Health and well-being comes first, above all else and education can be used to change the world and bring about positivity, employment and rewards in to all our lives. “We need to train more NHS and teaching staff to addressed our national shortfalls, reduce waiting times and raise education standards.”

Proper investment needed

Going on to say that the Island’s destiny can be created and supported if we work together, Karl added,

“I believe that our Island is changing for the better and that we can do work together, in communities, to change attitudes and support one another and create our own Island and community destinies. “Regeneration is not just about building housing it’s about creating better employment opportunities and family choices, our mental health and environment matters and it requires proper investment.”

He finished by saying,

“I’m very grateful for the support and encouragement I’m receiving. I don’t have the funding of the parties and I won’t be trying to compete with their financial PR power. “I will be true to our Island people and I will listen.”

Karl joins the other candidates already announced which include The Brexit Party, Conservatives, Greens, Labour Party and question marks over the Liberal Democrat candidate (details here).