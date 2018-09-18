Isle of Wight councillors to vote on 2% increase to their allowances

At Wednesday’s Isle of Wight council bi-monthly meeting, councillors will be considering a recommendation from the Independent Remuneration Panel to apply a 2% increase to their Basic Allowance.

If agreed, this would increase the Basic Allowance, paid to councillors for their services, to £7,854 per annum.

Those who have other responsibilities, such as Cabinet members and chairs of committee, also receive a Special Responsibility Allowance.

Panel: Increase is “appropriate, justifiable, and equitable”

The report for Wednesday’s full council meeting states:

The Independent Remuneration Panel has considered a range of evidence and benchmarking data in reaching its conclusions and believes its recommendations are appropriate, justifiable, and equitable.

The increase would see Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, paid a total of £29,845.20 per annum (made up of allowances: Basic, Leader, Leader of group of ten or more and Chair of Police and Crime Panel).

Details of all Special Responsibility Allowances are outlined below. The relevant members receive these on top of their basic allowance of £7,854 per annum.

Position Multiplier

of

the basic Special

Responsibility

Allowance Leader 2 £15,708

.00 Deputy Leader 1.25 £9,817.50 Cabinet Member 1 £7,854.00 Scrutiny Chair 1 £7,854.00 Scrutiny Vice Chair 0.2 £1570.80 Adult Social Care and Health Policy and

Scrutiny Committee Chair 0.6 £4,712.40 Children’s Policy and Scrutiny Committee

Chair 0.5 £3,927.00 Regeneration and Environment Policy and

Scrutiny Committee Chair 0.5 £3,927.00 Audit Chair 0.4 £3,141.60 Planning Chair 0.8 £6,283.20 Planning Vice Chair 0.2 £1,570.80 Licensing Chair 0.3 £2,356.20 Pension Fund Chair 0.4 £3,141.60 Appeals Chair 0.2 £1,570.80 Chairman of Council 0.7 £5,497.80 Vice Chairman of Council 0.2 £1,570.80 Leaders of Groups of 5 or more 0.1 £785.40 Leaders of Groups of 10 or more 0.2 £1,570.80 Hampshire Police and Crime Panel Chair (not paid for from the Isle of Wight Council budget) 0.6 £4,712.40

The report

Full details can be found in the paper embedded below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.







Isle of Wight Full council – Sept 2018 PAPER E (PDF)



Isle of Wight Full council – Sept 2018 PAPER E (Text)



Image: TaxRebate under CC BY 2.0

