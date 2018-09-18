Isle of Wight councillors to vote on 2% increase to their allowances

The Independent Remuneration Panel have recommended a 2% increase for councillors’ annual allowances. Councillors will vote on the recommendations at Wednesday’s full council meeting.

At Wednesday’s Isle of Wight council bi-monthly meeting, councillors will be considering a recommendation from the Independent Remuneration Panel to apply a 2% increase to their Basic Allowance.

If agreed, this would increase the Basic Allowance, paid to councillors for their services, to £7,854 per annum.

Those who have other responsibilities, such as Cabinet members and chairs of committee, also receive a Special Responsibility Allowance.

Panel: Increase is “appropriate, justifiable, and equitable”
The report for Wednesday’s full council meeting states:

The Independent Remuneration Panel has considered a range of evidence and benchmarking data in reaching its conclusions and believes its recommendations are appropriate, justifiable, and equitable.

The increase would see Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, paid a total of £29,845.20 per annum (made up of allowances: Basic, Leader, Leader of group of ten or more and Chair of Police and Crime Panel).

Details of all Special Responsibility Allowances are outlined below. The relevant members receive these on top of their basic allowance of £7,854 per annum.

PositionMultiplier
of
the basic		Special
Responsibility
Allowance
Leader2£15,708
.00
Deputy Leader1.25£9,817.50
Cabinet Member1£7,854.00
Scrutiny Chair1£7,854.00
Scrutiny Vice Chair0.2£1570.80
Adult Social Care and Health Policy and
Scrutiny Committee Chair		0.6£4,712.40
Children’s Policy and Scrutiny Committee
Chair		0.5£3,927.00
Regeneration and Environment Policy and
Scrutiny Committee Chair		0.5£3,927.00
Audit Chair0.4£3,141.60
Planning Chair0.8£6,283.20
Planning Vice Chair0.2£1,570.80
Licensing Chair0.3£2,356.20
Pension Fund Chair0.4£3,141.60
Appeals Chair0.2£1,570.80
Chairman of Council0.7£5,497.80
Vice Chairman of Council0.2£1,570.80
Leaders of Groups of 5 or more0.1£785.40
Leaders of Groups of 10 or more0.2£1,570.80
Hampshire Police and Crime Panel Chair (not paid for from the Isle of Wight Council budget)0.6£4,712.40

The report
Full details can be found in the paper embedded below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.



Image: TaxRebate under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 18th September, 2018 8:27am

By

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

1 Comment on "Isle of Wight councillors to vote on 2% increase to their allowances"

Colin
The Independent Remuneration Panel. There’s a misnomer if ever there was one. Independent? Pull the other one. It exists in the political world where all those with their snouts in the trough ensure that they get theirs first with all sorts of bogus “justifications”. Maybe ask some of those who have been affected by the council cuts? Let’s start with me. In the current climate where councils… Read more »
18, September 2018 9:44 am
