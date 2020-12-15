Isle of Wight country music singer-songwriter features in Mel Gibson’s Christmas film

Isle of Wight country music singer-songwriter, Luke Guy Reed, is celebrating getting one of his songs included in a Hollywood film.

Luke is a long established part of the UK Country scene and spent many years touring all over the UK either with his band or solo. He has an extensive catalogue of self penned songs and has released several albums.

Mel Gibson’s Fatman

Luke has just learned that his track ‘Flying High’ from his latest album, ‘Strait Home’ has been included in the new Mel Gibson DVD ‘Fatman’ released on 7th December.

It has been reviewed as the best Christmas film in years. The DVD is available from Amazon and the song is on Spotify.

Nominated in the UK Country awards

Luke’s breakthrough has been the product of years of work to get his material in front of the right people. Back in 2003 Luke’s music was picked up by John Waterman’s Isle of Wight record label, Solent Records, which released his ‘No Hat’ album nationally, along with nationwide and USA song plugging to Country Music Radio shows.

This resulted in Luke being nominated for several categories in the UK Country awards that year and winning ‘best song’ for ‘One More Bar’, from the album

Targeting the film industry

After promoting Luke’s music for some time, without success, John introduced Luke to Barry Tomes of Gotham Records in Birmingham who regularly visits Hollywood targeting the film industry.

Barry took over the task of trying to get Luke the attention he deserves and now the fruits of this persistence has paid off.

Find out more about Luke by visiting his Website. You can also find out more about Solent Records by visiting their Website.

News shared by John Waterman, Solent Records. Ed