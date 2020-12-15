Isle of Wight Covid-19 vaccinations a ‘hugely positive step forward on the road to recovery’ says council leader

The leader of the Isle of Wight Council has welcomed news that the first delivery of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive on the Island today (Tuesday 15th December).

Islanders in priority groups including the over-80s will be invited to receive the life-saving vaccine at Carisbrooke Health Centre, which is among the first GP-led sites going live with vaccination clinics.

Stewart: Number of vaccines will be limited to start with

Council leader, Dave Stewart, said it was the news the Island had been waiting for.

He said,

“This is such a hugely positive step forward on the road to recovery from the impact of Coronavirus for us all. “The distribution of the vaccine in the community is being led by the NHS and we are doing all we can to support them in the biggest vaccination programme in its history. “However, we all need to be aware that the number of vaccines will be limited to start with and the initial vaccination invitations will be going to people most at risk from Coronavirus. “We have a long way to go before larger stocks of vaccines are available to the public and that means we must continue to stick to the rules, wash our hands regularly, wear a mask where necessary and keep a two metre gap when possible, and also celebrate Christmas safely. “The virus spreads quickly by close person to person contact and will continue infecting people until the majority of people have been vaccinated.”

Do not contact the surgeries

The NHS will contact people in the priority groups when it is their turn to receive the vaccine. People should not contact their surgeries, the vaccination service is available strictly by invitation only.

As the area is likely to be busy, motorists are being asked to use alternative routes to and from Newport and to avoid Carisbrooke High Street if possible.

People are also asked not to park on the highway unless in a designated parking space. There is a short stay car park nearby, opposite the Co-op.

