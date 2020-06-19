Isle of Wight Crematorium memorial gardens reopen in time for Father’s Day

The memorial gardens and woodland walk at the Isle of Wight Crematorium will today (Friday 19 June) reopen to the public.

Families, however, should be mindful that temporary facilities related to the current coronavirus crisis remain within the grounds.

A council spokesperson said:

“Although every effort has been made to make these as inconspicuous as possible, they could cause upset to visiting families and we would ask people to take this into consideration before making a visit. “We felt it was important the memorial gardens were available for people to visit, particularly with Father’s Day on Sunday.”

Due to the current pandemic, the crematorium offices and remembrance room remain closed to the general public.

While attending the grounds, the council asks that social distancing is maintained at all times and appropriate precautions are taken.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed