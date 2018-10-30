Isle of Wight drug related violence rises by 2,367% in last year

Murder, drug and alcohol related violence, serious sexual assaults and crimes against children have all risen dramatically across the Isle of Wight.

Although the total number of crimes recorded remains below the national rate — 70 crimes per 1,000, compared to 75 nationally — a report published by the Island’s Community Safety Partnership (CSP) has revealed a large surge in violent crime across the Island.

Priorities for coming year

The CSP has identified several areas for priority over the coming year, including tackling youth-on-youth violence, domestic abuse and road safety.

The report said the key thread was protecting the vulnerable, including children.

Four murders

According to data collected between April 2016 and March 2017, drug related violence has risen by 2,367 per cent, with 101 recorded incidents — up from just three incidents the previous year.

There were also four murder or manslaughter cases, 587 incidents of alcohol-related public violence, 12 gun crimes and 144 knife crimes.

Rise in domestic abuse reports

Incidents of domestic violence have also risen to 1,428 recorded offences, up by 38 per cent. A third were repeat offences, with 34 per cent of the victims men.

On average, a victim will sustain around 50 incidents of abuse before reporting it to the police. July, August and December were the peak months for domestic crimes.

Children in need above national average

Crimes against children, which includes violent injury and rape, has seen an increase of 45 per cent, with 277 recorded incidents. This mirrors a trend in Portsmouth and Southampton, and a quarter of crimes were over a year old when reported.

The Island’s children in need, child protection and looked after children rates continue to be at above national average. Children in Years 6, 8 and 10 reported almost half had experienced bullying at Island schools.

The Island’s rate of children killed or seriously injured on the roads is significantly higher than comparative areas, at 33.2 per 100,000.

Other crimes

Just under a quarter of all violent crime involved alcohol, with 17 per cent taking place at night.

Almost 15 per cent of Islanders reported feeling unsafe in their community.

Hate crime on the Island has risen to 101 incidents, with over half related to race, and a quarter to sexual orientation.

Missing persons occurrences has decreased on the Island, in addition to theft and car key burglaries.





This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed