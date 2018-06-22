In September last year, BBC’s Antiques Roadshow came to the Isle of Wight to film at Osborne House.

Islanders queued in their hundreds to have their treasures examined by the experts and this Sunday evening (24th) at 8pm on BBC1 you can watch the episode.

Fiona Bruce and the team are at Queen Victoria’s favourite seaside residence, Osborne on the Isle of Wight. As the experts set up their tables overlooking the grand gardens with views of the Solent, visitors bring along treasures including some ordinary looking cutlery with a special mark. Other surprises include a globe-trotting trunk, a chair with a moving story behind it and a beautiful Japanese jar found in a water tank. Hilary Kay learns, thanks to a little locket, that not everyone has heard of The Beatles, while Geoffrey Munn unlocks the secret code on a Russian brooch.

