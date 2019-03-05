Isle of Wight estate agent to sponsor 2019 Table Tennis Premier League

Debbie shares this latest news on behalf of The Isle of Wight Table Tennis Association. Ed

Isle of Wight estate agents Trigg & Co are the proud sponsors of The Isle of Wight Table Tennis Premier League 2019.

Successfully trialled in 2018, The Premier League is the brainchild of 12-times Island Champion Danny Burns, and has been supported by The Isle of Wight Table Tennis Association.

Comprising six teams of two players per team, The Premier League is a competition enabling the Island’s elite players to play each other in a combination of singles and doubles matches.

Trigg: Delighted to support Island’s top players

Trigg & Co Managing Director Keith Trigg said:

“As a strong advocate of excellence and quality in our industry, we are delighted to support The Island Table Tennis Premier League and its provision of a competitive environment where the Island’s top players are fully tested.”

Watch the matches

Matches will be played at The Isle of Wight Table Tennis Centre in Smallbrook, Ryde.

The League gets underway on Wednesday 20th March at 7.30pm.

All are welcome to come and watch some top ping-pong action!

Image: (L-R) Don Hobbs, Hugh Idle, Simon Proffitt, Lee Orton, Alex Rorke, Anna Joyce, Dan Burns, Temeesha Hobbs