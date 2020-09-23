Isle of Wight food and drink producers celebrate Great Taste Awards

Six Isle of Wight food and drink producers are celebrating this week after being honoured with Great Taste Awards.

Judged by over 500 of the most demanding palates, belonging to food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs, buyers, retailers and producers, as well as a whole host of food writers and journalists, Great Taste is widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.

As well as a badge of honour, the unmistakeable black and gold Great Taste label is a signpost to a wonderful tasting product, which has been discovered through hours and hours of blind tasting by hundreds of judges.

Jasper’s Coffee

Once again Jasper’s Coffee have picked up a Great Taste Award, this time for their organic Honduras Yolanda Urrea single origin coffee. This natural processed red catuai varietal has tropical fruit notes, smooth velvety body and chocolate finish.

Peter Newill (coffee roaster at Jasper’s) told News OnTheWight,

“This has been a difficult year for everyone producing high quality artisan foods on the Island. However, this is the sixth consecutive year that we have gained a Great Taste Award. “We are proud and pleased that our coffees continue to have national recognition for their quality and are enjoyed by our customers both on and off Island!”

Borneo Pantry

The Borneo Pantry, based in Cowes, was awarded a 1-star Great Taste award, which means judges dubbed it a food that delivers fantastic flavour for its Christmas Chutney.

This is the third time The Borneo Pantry has been awarded a Great Taste Award, initially for its Pickled watermelon and then following this for their Proper Piccalilli.

Tipsy Wight

Tipsy Wight picked up three Great Taste Awards for their Medlar Vodka Liqueur, Cherry Vodka Liqueur and Crabapple Vodka Liqueur.

The fruits were all freshly hand-picked before being blended and left to mature in vats. The cherries and crabapples were all grown in Tipsy Wight’s own orchards.

Garlic Farm

The Garlic Farm‘s Creamy Horseradish Sauce was also a winner. This rapeseed oil base blends with horseradish root Garlic puree in a modest, but notable ratio. It’s also vegetarian and gluten free.

Wild Island

Wild Island return with three Awards, for their Blackberry Infused Balsamic, Pip and Bean Fruit Chocolate Spread Orange and Cherry Infused Vinegar.

The alternative fruit-based chocolate spread, made with cocoa, cocoa butter, dark date syrup and orange oil contains no additives, refined sugar, palm oil or nuts.

IOW Espresso

Finally IOW Espresso LLP, Island Roasted collected two Great Taste Awards for their Wight Label Tea All Day Breakfast and Wight Label Tea Yunnan Green.

Well done to all the Isle of Wight food producers who have been recognised for their high quality products.