Isle of Wight Foodbank and Quay Arts to host Blues event with local artists

All proceeds raised will go directly to the Foodbank, to help support and secure their work in the local community.

foodbank blues

Sarah shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

On Thursday 14th September the Isle of Wight Foodbank are hosting an evening of live music at the Quay Arts centre, featuring local bands Red Sqwrl, Cadjun Daze, Second Time Around, Spike Oatley and the RUG Band.

The event runs from 7pm to 11pm at Quay Arts in Newport, with tickets at £5 per head.

Tickets can be bought from the Foodbank HQ in Cowes, Quay Arts in Newport, book online or on the door on arrival.

Isle of Wight Foodbank
The Isle of Wight Foodbank is part of the Trussell Trust network, and in the year 2016-2017 helped 4,817 people, including 1,978 children.

Distribution is managed by a voucher and referral system to ensure that all donations are well looked after.

Tuesday, 29th August, 2017 10:36am

