Isle of Wight furniture charity celebrates tenth birthday – having saved 12,800kgs of re-usable furniture going to landfill

Happy Tenth birthday to all at Storeroom, the Isle of Wight charity that helps Islanders through their furniture shop and warehouse.

Storeroom have had a busy few weeks, they re-opened at the beginning of June after the Coronavirus lockdown eased and have had many unwanted, but re-usable furniture and household items donated to them.

They say that many happy customers have found things they could afford to buy, rather than getting into debt to purchase brand new.

Normal working hours

Storeroom are now back to their normal working hours Tuesday–Saturday, 10am-4pm. They currently only have one van out for collections on Tuesday to Friday, so bear with they if you are trying to arrange deliveries and collections.

Storeroom say they have been able to save nearly 12,800kgs of re-usable furniture and household goods from being sent to our Isle of Wight landfill.

Fancy volunteering?

None of this could be possible without the fantastic volunteers who help make everything happen. Storeroom say,

“A large number of our volunteers were not able to return to us, but those who could, have kindly given us nearly 400 hours of their time in June and we could not have got through the month without them.”

If you have a half day or full day during the week to spare, get in touch and join Team Storeroom. Call Kerri on (01983) 298679.

Find out more

Find out more about Storeroom by visiting their Website or Facebook Page.

They also have a Facebook Page for sales of items for those who can’t visit.