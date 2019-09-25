Isle of Wight garden waste collection double the cost of UK average

Garden waste collection services across the UK cost an average of £31 — but Isle of Wight residents pay almost double that.

A report by the BBC’s Shared Data Unit, released today (Wednesday), reveals 59 per cent of local authorities charge for a garden waste collection service.

The Isle of Wight Council service costs £60 a year — which includes a fortnightly collection and 240-litre wheelie bin, or three re-usable sacks.

650 on waiting list

The service is extremely popular. It is currently at capacity with 7,000 subscribers, increased from 5,000 when it was launched. There are 650 properties on the waiting list.

The £60 cost places the Isle of Wight in the top 20 per cent, in terms of the most expensive services nationally.

100 authorities offer free garden waste collection

The Isle of Wight Council charges the same as councils in Bromley, Gosport and Reading — while 100 local authorities offer a free garden waste collection.

Compared with Portsmouth and Southampton, where residents pay £45, the Island also exceeds the average cost of collections in the south east, which is £44. Regionally, the south east is the most expensive area.

The most expensive service in the UK is found in Harlow, Essex, and costs £96 for a fortnightly collection.

Renewal mixup

The report follows the news hundreds of Isle of Wight residents did not renew their garden waste subscriptions this year, blaming a lack of information about renewals.

Although the council advertised the renewals process online, and sent emails to those who provided addresses, reminder notifications were not otherwise sent.

However, the council plans to extend the scheme and a new garden waste collection truck has been purchased.

Jackson: Makes ‘going green’ relatively easy

Christine Jackson, a spokesperson for Sandown Green Town Volunteers, said:

“What we have now is a great improvement on the previous lightweight sacks we had to purchase, which often split. “The service is much better than having to take garden waste to a tip, with a cost in time and money. It makes ‘going green’ relatively easy.”

Image: Doug88888 under CC BY 2.0