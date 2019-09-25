Battle of Britain hero commemorated at moving ceremony in Arreton: Cousins travel from Dublin to attend

The cousins of the pilot travelled over from Dublin for the ceremony and met the former coastguard, who as a child in 1940 rescued the pilot when he crashed at Bembridge the first time.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

IOW ATC and IOW Royal British Legion at the ceremony

Earlier this month a Battle of Britain commemoration ceremony took place for the brave pilot, Sergeant John Keatinge Haire who guided his burning plane away from an Isle of Wight village to save the residents (follow link to read the background).

The ceremony was coordinated locally by Graham Drucker of Commonwealth Family History Research (CFHR), along with The Wight Aviation Museum, for the national organisation Battle of Britain Historical Society – who fundraised and instigated the plans for the Memorial at Arreton.

Sgt Keatinge Haire in RAF group (front centre)
Sgt Keatinge Haire in RAF group (front centre)

Over 150 people took part in the ceremony on the A9 Bridleway, Arreton.

Over 150 people took part in the ceremony on the A9 Bridleway, Arreton.

Those attending included Bembridge coastguard David Rowe, who as a child in 1940 rescued the pilot when he crashed at Bembridge the first time.

David Rowe, and Mrs Yvonne Russell and her brother John Robinson, cousins of the pilot, Sgt John Keatinge Haire.JPG
David Rowe (seated) with Yvonne Russell and John Robinson, cousins of the pilot

Thanks to the work of Graham from CFHR, the cousins of Sgt Haire were able to witness the memorable event and be united with Mr Rowe 79 years after the plane crash.

The pilot’s cousins were also hosted in Ventnor and visited the Wight Aviation Museum.

Cousins of the pilot, John Robinson, left, and his sister Mrs Yvonne Russell of Dublin
Cousins of the pilot, John Robinson, left, and his sister Mrs Yvonne Russell of Dublin

Future events
Graham tells OnTheWight that in future, CFHR and the Wight Aviation Museum hope to remember all 50 or so airmen who were killed over the Isle of Wight during the Battle of Britain.

There were even ten Isle of Wight men who took part in the Battle.

ROYAL AIR FORCE RADAR, 1939-1945. (C 1868) Chain Home: airmen and WAAF operators at work in the wooden Receiver hut at Ventnor CH, Isle of Wight, during the Battle of Britain © IWM
ROYAL AIR FORCE RADAR, 1939-1945. (C 1868) Airmen and WAAF operators at work in the wooden Receiver hut at Ventnor CH, Isle of Wight, during the Battle of Britain © IWM

Wednesday, 25th September, 2019 11:39am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ncP

Filed under: Featured

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*