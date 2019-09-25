Battle of Britain hero commemorated at moving ceremony in Arreton: Cousins travel from Dublin to attend

Earlier this month a Battle of Britain commemoration ceremony took place for the brave pilot, Sergeant John Keatinge Haire who guided his burning plane away from an Isle of Wight village to save the residents (follow link to read the background).

The ceremony was coordinated locally by Graham Drucker of Commonwealth Family History Research (CFHR), along with The Wight Aviation Museum, for the national organisation Battle of Britain Historical Society – who fundraised and instigated the plans for the Memorial at Arreton.

Sgt Keatinge Haire in RAF group (front centre)

Over 150 people took part in the ceremony on the A9 Bridleway, Arreton.

Those attending included Bembridge coastguard David Rowe, who as a child in 1940 rescued the pilot when he crashed at Bembridge the first time.

David Rowe (seated) with Yvonne Russell and John Robinson, cousins of the pilot

Thanks to the work of Graham from CFHR, the cousins of Sgt Haire were able to witness the memorable event and be united with Mr Rowe 79 years after the plane crash.

The pilot’s cousins were also hosted in Ventnor and visited the Wight Aviation Museum.

Cousins of the pilot, John Robinson, left, and his sister Mrs Yvonne Russell of Dublin

Future events

Graham tells OnTheWight that in future, CFHR and the Wight Aviation Museum hope to remember all 50 or so airmen who were killed over the Isle of Wight during the Battle of Britain.

There were even ten Isle of Wight men who took part in the Battle.

