Isle of Wight ‘gears up’ for annual Ride and Stride

2019 sees more funds than ever being raised by those taking part in Ride and Stride with 41 churches taking part on the Isle of Wight. 26 churches will be offering refreshments to visitors on 14th September.

In total over 400 historic churches throughout Hampshire and the Isle of Wight will be open to the public.

Historic Churches Trust

Organised by Hampshire and the Islands Historic Churches Trust, Ride and Stride allows people to visit often old and beautiful churches with ancient bell towers, interiors reflecting our rich heritage, often in beautiful settings.

The Trust is a registered charity which raises funds for grants and loans towards the upkeep of 900 fully functioning historic church buildings representing many different Christian traditions.

£65,000 raised last year

2018’s Ride and Stride event raised a record £65,000 last year for essential church repairs, renovation and restoration helping churches be fit for the community and to preserve them for future generations.

Applications for funds doubled over the year before with requests for modern facilities and repairs to the rich fabric, which is such a feature of historic churches.

Wort: A great fun day out

Geoffrey Wort of Hampshire’s Ride and Stride said:

“Ride and Stride is a great fun day out giving visitors a chance to see inside lots of beautiful historic churches which are often shut and the sponsorship money earned goes towards ensuring these fabulous churches are updated and maintained for future generations.”

The following churches will be taking part:

Holy Trinity Church, Bembridge;

Holy Cross, Binstead;

St Boniface and St Boniface Old Church, Bonchurch;

St Mary the Virgin, Brading;

St Mary The Virgin, Brighstone;

St Mary, Brook;

All Saints, Calbourne;

St Mary the Virgin, Carisbrooke;

Holy Trinity, Cowes;

St James, East Cowes;

All Saints, Freshwater Village, St Agnes (The Thatched Church),

Freshwater Bay;

All Saints, Godshill;

All Saints, Gurnard;

St Peter, Havenstreet;

Church of the Good Shepherd, Lake;

St Peter and St Paul, Mottistone;

Minster Church of St Thomas, Newport;

St John the Baptist, Newport;

St John the Baptist, Niton;

St John the Baptist, Northwood;

All Saints’ Church, Ryde;

St John the Baptist, Ryde;

St Peter, Seaview;

St Michael the Archangel, Shalfleet;

St Paul, St Saviour on the Cliff,

St Blasius churches in Shanklin;

St Peter, Shorwell;

Old Church (St Lawrence) St Lawrence;

St Swithin, Thorley;

Holy Trinity, Ventnor;

St Catherine’s, Ventnor;

St Mildred, Whippingham;

St Mary & St Rhadegund, Whitwell,

St Edmund, Wootton;

St James, Yarmouth and

St John the Baptist, Yaverland.

The full list of participating churches in Hampshire with maps showing churches taking part is available on the website.

Show your support

Anyone wishing to take part just needs to visit the Hampshire And The Islands Historic Churches Trust page on the Virgin Money Giving website sign up to visit as many local churches as they like by foot, bicycle, scooter, canoe, tandem or pushchair, or a car.

To find a sponsorship form, and to find out which churches are taking part, visit to the Website.

