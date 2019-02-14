Grants handed out to eleven projects to help tackle crime on the Isle of Wight

A bunch of initiatives on the Isle of Wight to help tackle local priorities in preventing offending, protecting the vulnerable and supporting victims have been given a boost thanks to grants from the Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane.

Eleven projects have been announced (see below) with varying levels of grants from the PCC to help tackle crime on the Isle of Wight.

Mr Lane said:

“Working with local teams on the Island is key to my ability to target Island priorities and support better outcomes for local residents.”

The projects



Age UKIW We will raise awareness and develop practical solutions

to enable victims of homophobic/trans-phobic/bi-phobic

hate crime feel protected and supported. £34,000 Isle of Wight Youth Offending

Team Break4Change is a therapeutic program aimed at

working restoratively with BOTH the parent and child to

deal with adolescent to parent violence. £10,000 Revive Newport We will provide a youth cafe for young people with a

range of social activities and support services, alongside

a five-day/week detached service, with youth workers

working with young people at town centre locations

identified by the police and council. £24,000 South Wight Area Youth

Partnership (SWAY) To establish and develop caring and nurturing

relationships with 10-18 years old in the South Wight

rural communities and to empower them to make

positive and healthy choices in all area of their lives.

providing youth activities and Family support. £13,500 Isle of Wight (IOW) Youth

Offending Team ( YOT) Provision of YCP work within the Isle of Wight IOW YOT,

working with children and young people (age 10-17) at

risk of offending and entering the Criminal Justice

System, or are exiting it and require longer term

preventative support £23,600 Aurora New Dawn (Hampshire, Isle

of Wight,

Portsmouth and

Southampton) Stalking Advocacy linked to the Hampshire Stalking Clinic

and to the wider National Multi Agency Stalking

Interventions Programme (MASIP) with the Suzy

Lamplugh Trust, Metropolitan Police and Cheshire

Constabulary £40,000 Aurora New Dawn (Hampshire, Isle

of Wight,

Portsmouth and

Southampton) Advocacy to support vulnerable victims of cyber crime

including sextortion, revenge porn and romance fraud. £22,000 Hampshire Cultural Trust (Hampshire, Isle

of Wight,

Portsmouth and

Southampton) Creating Change is an arts intervention designed for

HIOW CRC Women's Centres to inspire positive change

on women offenders' journeys towards desistance. The

8-week programme will be delivered to five groups,

positively influencing 60 vulnerable and at-risk women

on probation. £20,000 SSAFA Hampshire (Hampshire, Isle

of Wight,

Portsmouth and

Southampton) To prevent reoffending through the provision of

material support, secure housing and debt advice, to

applicants and their families. £1,300 Changing Tunes (Hampshire, Isle

of Wight,

Portsmouth and

Southampton) Weekly group music workshops at HMP Albany,

Parkhurst and Winchester, leading to performances and

recordings. Ex-prisoners attend fortnightly music

workshops, regular one-to-one mentoring and perform

at Hampshire venues/events. Ex-offenders will also be

signposted to additional musical initiatives in the

community. £9,000 Barnardo's (Hampshire, Isle

of Wight,

Portsmouth and

Southampton) Be Safe will provide direct support to children and

families and work with partners to develop a coordinated approach to safeguarding children identified

as the victims of CCE across the Hampshire Police area,

whilst raising awareness across the wider workforce.

£24,500

PCC: Keeping people safer must be shared

Michael Lane said,

“Keeping people safer is not just a matter for policing but one that must be shared. It is just as much about tackling the root causes of crime as tackling the crime itself and its consequences. “Reducing offending, supporting victims and protecting the vulnerable, are an absolute priority and sit appropriately alongside enabling effective operational policing. “Targeted support for community projects not only helps improve the lives of individuals, it also helps to reduce demand and pressure on policing; enabling officers to focus on their core role of investigating and detecting crime, pursuing offenders and bringing them to justice.”

Image: bartfields under CC BY 2.0