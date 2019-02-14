Grants handed out to eleven projects to help tackle crime on the Isle of Wight

A bunch of initiatives on the Isle of Wight to help tackle local priorities in preventing offending, protecting the vulnerable and supporting victims have been given a boost thanks to grants from the Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane.
Eleven projects have been announced (see below) with varying levels of grants from the PCC to help tackle crime on the Isle of Wight.
Mr Lane said:
“Working with local teams on the Island is key to my ability to target Island priorities and support better outcomes for local residents.”
The projects
|Age UKIW
|We will raise awareness and develop practical solutions
to enable victims of homophobic/trans-phobic/bi-phobic
hate crime feel protected and supported.
|£34,000
|Isle of Wight Youth Offending
Team
|Break4Change is a therapeutic program aimed at
working restoratively with BOTH the parent and child to
deal with adolescent to parent violence.
|£10,000
|Revive Newport
|We will provide a youth cafe for young people with a
range of social activities and support services, alongside
a five-day/week detached service, with youth workers
working with young people at town centre locations
identified by the police and council.
|£24,000
|South Wight Area Youth
Partnership (SWAY)
|To establish and develop caring and nurturing
relationships with 10-18 years old in the South Wight
rural communities and to empower them to make
positive and healthy choices in all area of their lives.
providing youth activities and Family support.
|£13,500
|Isle of Wight (IOW) Youth
Offending Team ( YOT)
|Provision of YCP work within the Isle of Wight IOW YOT,
working with children and young people (age 10-17) at
risk of offending and entering the Criminal Justice
System, or are exiting it and require longer term
preventative support
|£23,600
|Aurora New Dawn (Hampshire, Isle
of Wight,
Portsmouth and
Southampton)
|Stalking Advocacy linked to the Hampshire Stalking Clinic
and to the wider National Multi Agency Stalking
Interventions Programme (MASIP) with the Suzy
Lamplugh Trust, Metropolitan Police and Cheshire
Constabulary
|£40,000
|Aurora New Dawn (Hampshire, Isle
of Wight,
Portsmouth and
Southampton)
|Advocacy to support vulnerable victims of cyber crime
including sextortion, revenge porn and romance fraud.
|£22,000
|Hampshire Cultural Trust (Hampshire, Isle
of Wight,
Portsmouth and
Southampton)
|Creating Change is an arts intervention designed for
HIOW CRC Women's Centres to inspire positive change
on women offenders' journeys towards desistance. The
8-week programme will be delivered to five groups,
positively influencing 60 vulnerable and at-risk women
on probation.
|£20,000
|SSAFA Hampshire (Hampshire, Isle
of Wight,
Portsmouth and
Southampton)
|To prevent reoffending through the provision of
material support, secure housing and debt advice, to
applicants and their families.
|£1,300
|Changing Tunes (Hampshire, Isle
of Wight,
Portsmouth and
Southampton)
|Weekly group music workshops at HMP Albany,
Parkhurst and Winchester, leading to performances and
recordings. Ex-prisoners attend fortnightly music
workshops, regular one-to-one mentoring and perform
at Hampshire venues/events. Ex-offenders will also be
signposted to additional musical initiatives in the
community.
|£9,000
|Barnardo's (Hampshire, Isle
of Wight,
Portsmouth and
Southampton)
|Be Safe will provide direct support to children and
families and work with partners to develop a coordinated approach to safeguarding children identified
as the victims of CCE across the Hampshire Police area,
whilst raising awareness across the wider workforce.
|£24,500
PCC: Keeping people safer must be shared
Michael Lane said,
“Keeping people safer is not just a matter for policing but one that must be shared. It is just as much about tackling the root causes of crime as tackling the crime itself and its consequences.
“Reducing offending, supporting victims and protecting the vulnerable, are an absolute priority and sit appropriately alongside enabling effective operational policing.
“Targeted support for community projects not only helps improve the lives of individuals, it also helps to reduce demand and pressure on policing; enabling officers to focus on their core role of investigating and detecting crime, pursuing offenders and bringing them to justice.”
