Here are the Isle of Wight heritage venues that will reopen next week

The Isle of Wight Council’s heritage service is looking forward to welcoming back visitors from Monday (17th May).

Prime minister Boris Johnson has confirmed the country is on course for the next step of Coronavirus restriction easing next week.

Reopening of heritage venues

That means the Isle of Wight Heritage Service will reopen the Isle of Wight Record Office as well as Dinosaur Isle, The Museum of Island History, Cowes Maritime Museum and Newport Roman Villa.

The service has tried and tested measures in place to allow visitors to use the museums safely, including additional cleaning and hand sanitiser stations at regular intervals at each site.

Social distancing

People will have to wear masks, unless exempt, sanitise their hands and maintain social distancing.

One-way routes will be in place and not everything will be open. For instance, many ‘hands on’ activities and exhibits will not be available.

Many of the attractions also require visitors to book in advance.

Isle of Wight Record Office

The record office will be reopening on Monday 17 May but booking is essential due to the limited numbers that can be safely accommodated in the building at 26 Hillside, Newport.

The office is open four days a week — Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — from 9.30am until 4.30pm (the office is closed between 12.30 and 1.30pm).

Bookings can be made by phone between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday (01983) 823820 or by email to [email protected]. Please do not set off until you have had confirmation there is space at your preferred time.

Dinosaur Isle

Dinosaur Isle is open Tuesday (from 18 May) to Saturday, from 10am until 4pm, except for July and August when the seafront attraction is open every day, from 9am until 5pm. Visitors must book in advance by emailing [email protected] or calling (01983) 404344.

The museum anticipate running its popular fieldtrips during the school holidays.

For more information, visit the Dinosaur Isle Facebook page @DinosaurIsle or website www.dinosaurisle.com/

Museum of Island History

Located within Newport’s historic Guildhall in the High Street, the museum will be open from 25 May on Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 10am and 1pm. Admission is just £1 per person.

The museum provides a fascinating exploration of Island history from the time of the dinosaurs to the present day.

Newport Roman Villa

The villa will welcome visitors on Mondays (from 17 May), Wednesdays and Fridays, between 10am and 2.30pm. Please call (01983) 529720 on the day of your visit to book your slot.

Explore the incredible remains of a third century Roman farmhouse — said to be the ‘best example of a Roman bath suite in southern Britain’.

Cowes Maritime Museum

Cowes Maritime Museum will reopen on Monday (17 May). The museum is situated within Cowes Library and admission is free. The museum provides an introduction to the important maritime history of Cowes.

The museum will open Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 10am until 12.30pm and 2pm until 4.30pm.

Richard Smout, heritage service manager, said,

“We’re delighted we are able to open our doors to our local communities so they can once again enjoy our fantastic collections and exhibitions. “The Island’s museums are a vital part of our heritage and visitor economy and so it is welcome news that all our sites are reopening to the general public. “Our museums have tried and tested measures in place to allow customers to use the museums safely and visit with confidence.”

