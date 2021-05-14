Music students end year on a high by meeting One Direction’s musical director

Platform One music students are being given the opportunity to end the year on a high by meeting the musical director and keyboard player for multi-platinum selling boy band One Direction.

Jon Shone will be chatting to degree lecturer and host Andy Booth in front of a live audience about his career to date and experience of touring with some of the most successful acts in the world.

Inside the Industry seminar

The seminar, Inside the Industry, has been planned with first year commercial music degree students as part of an Event Management module.

Module lecturer Andy Booth said,

“This module gives students the chance to understand and recognise the process of hosting a professional event. “We hope that this seminar will inspire the students and give them some encouragement towards achieving their goals in the music industry, as well as a great end to their year of study.”

Other stars

In addition to working with One Direction, Shone has also been musical director for other well established artists such as Olly Murs, Michael Buble and Bryan Adams.

Prior to his work as an MD, Jon was the string arranger for the Radio 1 Live Lounge, as well as the resident pianist and arranger for the hugely successful ITV show X-Factor.

Student-only event

The seminar will take place on 4th June at Strings Bar and Venue, as a student only event.

It is anticipated that ‘Inside The Industry’ will return as a more regular event once audience restrictions have eased later this year.

