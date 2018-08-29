Isle of Wight Hidden Hero’s dream of building a vintage car store

In a leaking garage in Newport, over 30 restored, vintage cars lie hidden under dust sheets and bed covers.

A mechanic for his entire life, Barry Price has accumulated the 35-strong collection of vintage classic cars.

The former owner of Price’s Garage — now run by his son, and Isle of Wight Councillor, Matthew Price — is looking for a place to display his collection of cars.

Barry has submitted an application to the Isle of Wight Council to build a vintage car store on the land next to the garage, so he can display his cars — and his other ‘collections’.

Over 35 collections

A self-described ‘collector’, Isle of Wight Hidden hero Barry said he has three storage containers filled with old tools, 7,000 toy cars and other collectibles.

He began his car collection when he left the army in 1962, having undertaken national service. Over the years he has restored tens of cars built between 1927 and 1970.

His favourite is his former work van from Fowlers, the garage he worked at from 1954 to 1976, before he joined his father’s taxi company.

Restoration challenge

One of 17 children, Barry worked as a driver for nine months before he set up Price’s:

“I missed being a mechanic too much. I wanted to get back to repairing cars.”

With many of the cars he has restored from nothing more than wheels and a shell:

“Every one’s a challenge, I can tell you that.”

Longest restoration

The Fowlers van (pictured) is his oldest and took him two years to restore, including rebuilding the engine and rebuilding the interior with Isle of Wight wood.

He also restored a Fowlers mechanic’s van, which belonged to his friend, Steve Hales who died — the car has been restored to it’s former glory, complete with vintage mechanic’s tools.

Until five years ago, his everyday car was a Wolsley 15/50 from 1958.

Another for the collection

Barry has been servicing the Island’s cars for decades and one loyal customer left him her blue and white Wolsley 16/60 after she died. He said:

“I looked after it from brand new. “I had been doing the servicing on it since 1963.”

Family business

The father-of-ten said the business is a family affair, and his youngest daughters help him polish the car’s brass on a weekly basis.

His youngest son, Anthony, helps out at the garage and shares his love of classic cars.

Many cars confined to the garage

Two of the cars, former police cars, are now used as wedding transport for Island couples. Another, a pale-blue mini was entered in the Newport carnival. However, many of the cars are confined to the garage.

Barry said:

“I’d love to have somewhere to display them properly, so people can come and have a look at them.”

Residents can view the plans for the vintage car store on the Isle of Wight council’s Planning Website.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed