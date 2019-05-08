Isle of Wight Housing Benefit fix rejected by Islanders’ banks

What had looked like being a quick fix to the glitch, was rejected by Islanders’ banks last night and 3,400 Islanders are still without their housing benefit.

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

County Hall:

Thousands of people have still not received their housing benefit due to an Isle of Wight Council computer glitch — leaving them unable to pay their rent.

Around 3,400 people have been affected, and have not received payments that were due to be made yesterday (Tuesday).

Faster payments rejected
The council said it had hoped to fix the problem by yesterday evening, using a ‘faster payments’ system to transfer the money into people’s bank accounts. But today, Islanders are waking up to empty accounts after the fast payment was rejected.

The council has said it will pay any bank charges incurred by people affected by delayed payments.

IWC: Will write to landlords
A spokesperson for the council said:

“The authority is also offering to write to the tenants’ landlords to explain the situation, if required.

“Meanwhile, the council remains in constant dialogue with its bank to ensure the payments are made as soon as possible.”

Transfer could take days
One Islander said she feared the money will now be paid by normal bank transfer — which could take three days to clear.

Jo Hustler, from Cowes, said:

“I have had to borrow money to pay for my car insurance.

“People rely on that money, and if they pay by a normal BACS transfer it could take days.

“But they should be open and honest with what is going on, rather than muddying the water with lots of different stories about what has happened.”

The Isle of Wight Council said it was looking in to the issue and updates would be provided in due course.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Simon Haytack

Wednesday, 8th May, 2019 11:51am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mNh

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Isle of Wight Housing Benefit fix rejected by Islanders’ banks"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
Eagle eye
Housing benefit is on a sliding scale and therefore depends on other factors such as receipt of other benefits. You can also be working and claim housing benefit but it depends on the total income in a household. To judge someone who is on housing benefit and has a car seems a bit harsh if you don’t know all the reasons for entitlement. I think the whole… Read more »
Vote Up12-1Vote Down
8, May 2019 1:29 pm
alisonjane

“I have had to borrow money to pay for my car insurance.”
Is this not to pay for housing benefit? To keep the roof over your head because you cannot afford to pay the rent? I would suggest if you are able to afford to pay for a car as well as claiming housing benefit, some where the whole system is wrong!

Vote Up8-13Vote Down
8, May 2019 12:53 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*