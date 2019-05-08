Isle of Wight Housing Benefit fix rejected by Islanders’ banks

Thousands of people have still not received their housing benefit due to an Isle of Wight Council computer glitch — leaving them unable to pay their rent.

Around 3,400 people have been affected, and have not received payments that were due to be made yesterday (Tuesday).

Faster payments rejected

The council said it had hoped to fix the problem by yesterday evening, using a ‘faster payments’ system to transfer the money into people’s bank accounts. But today, Islanders are waking up to empty accounts after the fast payment was rejected.

The council has said it will pay any bank charges incurred by people affected by delayed payments.

IWC: Will write to landlords

A spokesperson for the council said:

“The authority is also offering to write to the tenants’ landlords to explain the situation, if required. “Meanwhile, the council remains in constant dialogue with its bank to ensure the payments are made as soon as possible.”

Transfer could take days

One Islander said she feared the money will now be paid by normal bank transfer — which could take three days to clear.

Jo Hustler, from Cowes, said:

“I have had to borrow money to pay for my car insurance. “People rely on that money, and if they pay by a normal BACS transfer it could take days. “But they should be open and honest with what is going on, rather than muddying the water with lots of different stories about what has happened.”

The Isle of Wight Council said it was looking in to the issue and updates would be provided in due course.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Simon Haytack