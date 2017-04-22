Isle of Wight LibDem MP hopeful one of youngest in country

This in from Nick Belfitt. Ed

Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats announce Nick Belfitt as their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the Isle of Wight.

The Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats have announced that Nick Belfitt has been selected as the PPC for the Isle of Wight for the June 8th General Election.

Following the Local party meeting on Saturday Mr Belfitt has taken up the role replacing 2015 candidate David Goodall.

On being selected Mr Belfitt announced that Islanders are now seeking a true Island voice and someone who could fight for their place in Westminster.

Nick said

“I am deeply honoured on being selected for a chance to represent my home. But now the real work begins. This is now the time for the Island to be offered a true voice in Parliament one that will finally fight tooth and nail for our Island. “I am passionate and want to take the Island issues straight to heart of Westminster. People are tired of the established groups, they need know this isn’t a re-run of 2015 but a time for real change. “As a Liberal Democrat I will fight to end the era of complacency by the office of the MP and bring a true voice in Westminster.”

The Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats have put their support behind Mr Belfitt who has been the Chair of the party for the past two years.

Previous Candidate for Lib Dems in 2015 David Goodall said,

“I have known Nick for 3 years. He is passionate about the Island and his community. He is a great campaigner and as an Islander living in Shanklin will work tirelessly for the

Island if elected on the 8th June”

The Liberal Democrats nationally have argued that the aim of the party is to fight for its position in the Single Market and Customs Union both which the Isle of Wight Lib Dems have supported as being vital to Islands Business and communities.

Who is Nick Belfitt?

Nick is the Liberal Democratic choice for the Isle of Wight. Nick came to the island when he was 7, years old was educated and grew up here. Having witnessed the failure of having a strong local representative in Parliament and with the Island’s dwindling economy and below average educational results, Nick realised that if he wanted to see real change and have a new voice in Parliament, he needed to take a proactive approach.

At 18, Nick went to university to study Politics with International Relations at the University of Surrey. During his time, Nick gained the experience of being a strong political campaigner after being involved in a joint teacher-student protest to stop the university cutting jobs. He also actively campaigned for the Liberal Democrats Surrey candidate, undertaking door-to-door canvassing. After university, Nick returned to the island to join in rebuilding the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats – he started as Leader of the Young IW Liberal Democrats but soon became Chair of the main branch and has overseen the return of the Party as a political force.

Nick is currently training on the island to become a teacher at a local 6th Form College. At 24 Nick is one of the Liberal Democrats’ youngest candidates but he is enthusiastic, bold and passionate about his community, and will fight to enhance the Island’s future.