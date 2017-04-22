Concern as Cllr Ian Ward Retweets ex-EDL leader Tommy Robinson

Cllr Ian Ward, the Chairman of the Isle of Wight Conservative Association, has been heavily criticised on social media after he Retweeted Tommy Robinson, the notorious ex-leader of the English Defence League (EDL).
People have been asking Cllr Ward, who is one of only two candidates standing for re-election in the Sandown South ward, why he appears to be supporting Tommy Robinson, given Robinson’s well-known views. He hasn’t publicly responded.
Ward: “I never heard of Tommy Robinson”
OnTheWight contacted Cllr Ward yesterday morning asking him, “Can you explain why you retweeted a Tweet by the ex-leader of the EDL, a known racist organisation?”
Cllr Ward replied claiming that he’d never had heard of Tommy Robinson:
“I never heard of Tommy Robinson. I noticed the post because it seemed to reflect the poor record of the Labour Party on immigration. I’m the last person to be racist.”
Despite warning, Ward retweet remains
Despite it being over 24 hours since OnTheWight made Cllr Ward aware of Tommy Robinson’s connection to a racist organisation, at the time of publishing this article, Cllr Ward’s name remains connected with the Tweet, as he hasn’t reversed his retweet.
Ward: Quiz says I’m more right wing than Trump
On 8th March, Ian Ward publicly posted on his Facebook page,
“I’ve just done a short on-line quiz about my attitude to various subjects. The results show that I am more right wing and authoritarian than Donald Trump. I suspected that he is really a left wing liberal!!”
Saturday, 22nd April, 2017 3:23pm
By Simon Perry
No.5
22.Apr.2017 3:39pm
point 1: never heard of Tommy Robinson….so he’s posting stuff of a racist nature from an unknown source from someone he doesn’t know…RUBBISH..and everybody who has any interest in politics knows Tommy Robinson
Point 2..its not about how Labours poor record on immigration…its about spreading hatred against immigrants…and his running partner is Raj Patel.
This is a total embarassment to Ian Ward and to the people of Sandown he is supposed to represent
This will not go away…see you at the council meeting Monday
Isla W
22.Apr.2017 4:22pm
Tommy Robinson is now the UK co-ordinator for the anti-Islamist movement Pegida. His achievements include a string of convictions including a twelve months prison sentence for assaulting an off-duty police officer, convicted for causing bodily harm and assault with intent to resist arrest while his partner was cautioned for possession of cocaine, a 12-month community rehabilitation order and a three-year ban from attending football matches, 150 hours unpaid work, and ordered to pay £650 in costs. He was arrested after an EDL demonstration in Tower Hamlets for breach of bail conditions, as he had been banned from attending the demonstration. He has been convicted of common assault after headbutting an EDL member at a rally in Blackburn, fined £3000 and jailed for three days for holding a protest on the rooftop of a FIFA building in Zurich, and sentenced to 18 months for £160,000 mortgage fraud.
And that is who this ‘respectable’ Councillor aligns himself to. Ian Ward can claim ignorance but any one following his social media allegiances knows differently. To others who may afford him the benefit of doubt, assuming he is truly that naive and easily lead into spreading fear mongering and hatred, is he fit to represent the Isle of Wight? I think not. It takes more than a nice suit to hide the truth.
juliancritchley
22.Apr.2017 4:37pm
Racism is disgusting. People who support racism are disgusting. People who support racism and then squirm when the spotlight is fixed on their racism, are both disgusting and hypocritical.
I think the voters of Sandown know what to do.
kookoocachu
22.Apr.2017 4:40pm
His entire twitter feed is shocking. Anyone that constantly retweets The Express isn’t someone you want to share air with. To then have the nerve to say that he isn’t racist makes me question if he’s sound of mind. That or he genuinely thinks we’re all stupid.