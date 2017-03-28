Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats pledge a ‘common sense’ council

Nick shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats. Ed

The Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats this week have begun their official bid for the 2017 County Council elections.

A “common sense” council

The Island Liberal Democrats launched their 2017 bid outside Newport Library, as part of their proposal to help the Island’s education by signing up all new school children with a local Library.

The Liberal Democrats argue they will offer a “common sense” council that will aim to work for all Islanders and won’t shy from the big choices.

Belfitt: “Turn the Island around”

Nicholas Belfitt, Chair of the Isle of Wight Lib Dems, who was at the launched, outlined what the Liberal Democrats hope to accomplish on the Island.

He said

“We have been working hard to offer something good and stable to turn the Island around. People are tired of the current administration, tired of the silly spending costs, tired of the personal conflicts, and tired of big promises with little gains. “It’s time we had a common-sense approach with policies that will work for the Island. Any party who gets in must face the facts of the budget, but the Liberal Democrats offer people a progressive approach that will put the Island’s real needs first. “All over the UK people are looking for that sensible alternative to represent them, people are looking for the Liberal Democrats.”

IOW Liberal Democrat Council Priorities 2017

The Liberal Democrats have set out six key policies they want to see accomplished over the next council if elected.

The six priorities are:

Invest more resources in planning enforcement to deal with the many planning breaches on the Island. Start building houses for rent to create a council housing stock financed by borrowing whilst interest rates are historically low. These houses should also aim to be efficient energy saving and green as much as possible while remaining affordable. New Youth Housing Deal. Look at youth and problems of affordable housing, looking how trusts could be set up to create a loan system to allow 18-25 to afford admin fees and deposits for their first property. We are against fracking on the Island or anywhere near the Island as this could cause land slips and water pollution. We support solar farms, wind tide and renewable energy utilising out natural energy landscape. Making sure any business rewards from energy reward islanders first. Work to attract inward investment to the Island that regenerates areas of the Island that have been left to decay. Investment in both long term business focusing on new modern companies and seasonal investment making sure there are new modern attractions on the Island. All new school children will be registered with access to the local Library, so they can access materials if needed.

The Liberal Democrats also acknowledge the need to create a fair budget that will reduce the damage of the cuts on services. They also pledge to review and work with schools and other local groups to improve the opportunities of young Islanders, who have the “serious” problem of being a generation left behind.

Only interested in what we can offer

Former Chair and candidate for Cowes East Robert Packham, who also attended the launch, added:

“I have been a Liberal Democrat for 28 years and most of the problems with the Isle of Wight Council started in 2005 when the Liberal Democrats lost control of the council. “Since then eight years of Conservatives control and nearly four years of Independent Groups have been a disaster. As a party, we are not interested what’s been said, we are only interested in what we can offer. Our message is to Islanders, not Councillors, we need change.”

17 confirmed candidates so far

The Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats confirm they will be standing at least 17 candidates around the Island, but with a week to go before final deadline that they admit that with their continuous growing membership they expect a few more candidates by the April deadline.