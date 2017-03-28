Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 28th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway and footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Strawberry Lane
Location: at Strawberry Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Strawberry Lane)
29 March — 13 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Strawberry Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
29 March — 13 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 31 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shalfleet : From Hill Place Lane Towards Yarmouth, Ml 610025 : Bouldnor Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Adjust Ironworks Following Resurfacing Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
High Street, Brading, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 31 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brading : S/B O/S 66 : High Street-Brading – 20601
Works description: Reset Existing Gully Grating And Frame
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ningwood Hill, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 29 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside The Retreat Ningwood Road Yarmouth Po41 0xw
Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Provide Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Strawberry Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone: Ml 640418 From Lynch Lane To A Point 475 Metres South: Strawberry Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme: Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Brighstone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
28 March — 30 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 56 – 58 Avenue Road On Avenue Road
Works description: Sandown – 375410 – Other – Reinstate 0.5mx 0.5m Of Concrete Footway At The Foot Of Recently Replaced Pole Dp272.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 31 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O Neutrik On Brading Road
Works description: Ryde – 383436 – Other – Link Cabinet Connection With Duct In Footway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 05 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Rookley : Whole Length Of Ml 630237, 630238, 630239 : Highwood Lane-Rookley
Works description: Quartering And Hedging As Required, 1.5m Rookley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
28 March — 30 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall : Approx 30m Before Providence Cottage : St Johns Road-Wroxall
Works description: Please Reinstate Breaking Out And Rocking Manhole Cover Which Has Been Temp Covered In Tarmac Tm – Two Way Temp Lights This Is A Newly Cip Road. (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 March — 30 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: 26 Staplers Road , Newport, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Remedail Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 31 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Lake: : 2nd From Newport Rd
Works description: Please Reset Column To Upright
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Bay View Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 06 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 8
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 31 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shanklin : Bus Stop At Side Of Co-Op. : Carter Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gully Road, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
28 March — 05 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Cedar Lodge
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gurnard Pines, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 31 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp To The Junc With Gurnard Pines On Cockleton Lane
Works description: Cowes – 368414 – Other – Build New Joint Box Jmf 102 On Existing Duct (Sec No:1497)And Leave A 1m Duct D54 1way Poke Out To The Site Boundary Tomeet With The Developers Duct.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 06 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Highbury
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
28 March — 10 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 46 & 48
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 31 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 14 Tramezzini
Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 31 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 50 Medina Avenue, Newport
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
28 March — 04 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 31 Dover Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Park Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 31 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opp Putting Green To Jnc Castle Road
Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
28 March — 05 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 19
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
