Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 28th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway and footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Strawberry Lane

Location: at Strawberry Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Strawberry Lane)

29 March — 13 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Strawberry Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

29 March — 13 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

29 March — 31 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shalfleet : From Hill Place Lane Towards Yarmouth, Ml 610025 : Bouldnor Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Adjust Ironworks Following Resurfacing Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Brading, Isle Of Wight

29 March — 31 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brading : S/B O/S 66 : High Street-Brading – 20601

Works description: Reset Existing Gully Grating And Frame

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ningwood Hill, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

29 March — 29 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside The Retreat Ningwood Road Yarmouth Po41 0xw

Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Provide Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Strawberry Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

29 March — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brighstone: Ml 640418 From Lynch Lane To A Point 475 Metres South: Strawberry Lane-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme: Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Brighstone

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

28 March — 30 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 56 – 58 Avenue Road On Avenue Road

Works description: Sandown – 375410 – Other – Reinstate 0.5mx 0.5m Of Concrete Footway At The Foot Of Recently Replaced Pole Dp272.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

29 March — 31 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O Neutrik On Brading Road

Works description: Ryde – 383436 – Other – Link Cabinet Connection With Duct In Footway

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

29 March — 05 April

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Rookley : Whole Length Of Ml 630237, 630238, 630239 : Highwood Lane-Rookley

Works description: Quartering And Hedging As Required, 1.5m Rookley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

28 March — 30 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wroxall : Approx 30m Before Providence Cottage : St Johns Road-Wroxall

Works description: Please Reinstate Breaking Out And Rocking Manhole Cover Which Has Been Temp Covered In Tarmac Tm – Two Way Temp Lights This Is A Newly Cip Road. (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

28 March — 30 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: 26 Staplers Road , Newport, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Remedail Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle Of Wight

29 March — 31 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Lake: : 2nd From Newport Rd

Works description: Please Reset Column To Upright

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Bay View Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

29 March — 06 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 8

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

29 March — 31 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shanklin : Bus Stop At Side Of Co-Op. : Carter Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gully Road, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

28 March — 05 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Cedar Lodge

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gurnard Pines, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

29 March — 31 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp To The Junc With Gurnard Pines On Cockleton Lane

Works description: Cowes – 368414 – Other – Build New Joint Box Jmf 102 On Existing Duct (Sec No:1497)And Leave A 1m Duct D54 1way Poke Out To The Site Boundary Tomeet With The Developers Duct.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

29 March — 06 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Highbury

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

28 March — 10 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 46 & 48

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

29 March — 31 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 14 Tramezzini

Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 March — 31 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 50 Medina Avenue, Newport

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

28 March — 04 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 31 Dover Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Install New Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

29 March — 31 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Opp Putting Green To Jnc Castle Road

Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

28 March — 05 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 19

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: svensson under CC BY 2.0