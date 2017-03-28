Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 28th March 2017

Roadworks lights:

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway and footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Strawberry Lane
Location: at Strawberry Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Strawberry Lane)
29 March — 13 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Strawberry Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
29 March — 13 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 31 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shalfleet : From Hill Place Lane Towards Yarmouth, Ml 610025 : Bouldnor Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Adjust Ironworks Following Resurfacing Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Brading, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 31 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brading : S/B O/S 66 : High Street-Brading – 20601
Works description: Reset Existing Gully Grating And Frame
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ningwood Hill, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 29 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside The Retreat Ningwood Road Yarmouth Po41 0xw
Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Provide Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning

Strawberry Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone: Ml 640418 From Lynch Lane To A Point 475 Metres South: Strawberry Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme: Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Brighstone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
28 March — 30 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 56 – 58 Avenue Road On Avenue Road
Works description: Sandown – 375410 – Other – Reinstate 0.5mx 0.5m Of Concrete Footway At The Foot Of Recently Replaced Pole Dp272.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 31 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O Neutrik On Brading Road
Works description: Ryde – 383436 – Other – Link Cabinet Connection With Duct In Footway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 05 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Rookley : Whole Length Of Ml 630237, 630238, 630239 : Highwood Lane-Rookley
Works description: Quartering And Hedging As Required, 1.5m Rookley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
28 March — 30 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall : Approx 30m Before Providence Cottage : St Johns Road-Wroxall
Works description: Please Reinstate Breaking Out And Rocking Manhole Cover Which Has Been Temp Covered In Tarmac Tm – Two Way Temp Lights This Is A Newly Cip Road. (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 March — 30 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: 26 Staplers Road , Newport, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Remedail Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 31 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Lake: : 2nd From Newport Rd
Works description: Please Reset Column To Upright
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Bay View Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 06 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 8
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 31 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shanklin : Bus Stop At Side Of Co-Op. : Carter Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Gully Road, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
28 March — 05 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Cedar Lodge
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Gurnard Pines, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 31 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp To The Junc With Gurnard Pines On Cockleton Lane
Works description: Cowes – 368414 – Other – Build New Joint Box Jmf 102 On Existing Duct (Sec No:1497)And Leave A 1m Duct D54 1way Poke Out To The Site Boundary Tomeet With The Developers Duct.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 06 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Highbury
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
28 March — 10 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 46 & 48
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 31 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 14 Tramezzini
Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 31 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 50 Medina Avenue, Newport
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
28 March — 04 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 31 Dover Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
29 March — 31 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opp Putting Green To Jnc Castle Road
Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
28 March — 05 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 19
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

