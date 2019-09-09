Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats select their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate

The Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats have selected Nick Stuart (Brighstone) as their new Prospective Parliamentary Candidate following a comprehensive and balanced debate and vote at a selection meeting on 7th September.

The meeting was attended by many established and new Liberal Democrat members who heard from two vetted candidates on their backgrounds and how they intend to improve life for Island residents.

Head of Science and Innovation for Gov dept

After an extensive question and answer session from the floor the vote found in favour of Nick Stuart, Island resident of 15 years with a background in UK Trade and Investment as Head of Science and Innovation. Nick changed carers to teach science when he moved to the Island and is also a fencing instructor.

Taking up politics in 2016 he brought leadership and knowledge of many areas and a consensus approach that has helped rebuild a Liberal Democrat team on an island that has such a strong history of Liberalism.

Nick Stuart said,

“As the winner after a keenly argued selection meeting I welcome the chance to put my approach and the Liberal Democrat party back in the forefront on the Isle of Wight. “Europe is the major issue that divides us but there are so many things where we agree with the vast majority of the Island voters from housing to the environment, on the NHS, social care and on jobs and transport . This is highlighted with the ferries where we continue to see our hard earned money exported overseas and unfortunately have seen no steps to a fairer approach to allow the island to sit alongside our neighbours on the south coast. “The centre ground of British politics has been abandoned by a lurch to the left by Labour and a takeover by an absurd, incompetent Conservative leadership. As the only other major party we welcome the views and votes of that moderate majority and look forward to seeing a little more fairness and civility in our politicians. I’d also like to see a bit more factual evidence but as a former British Civil Servant that won’t surprise anyone.”

New chair

Nick Stuart, as the new PPC, has decided to resign as Chair of the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats as he felt that the two roles deserve the attention and approach of different people.

I have therefore agreed to act as Chair until the AGM in November and will continue to work with the current Liberal Democrat Executive.

Article shared by Anni Adams (Chairman) on behalf Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats.