Isle of Wight Literary Festival returns for a seventh year

Bookings are flooding in for speakers who explore and explain the background to today’s big national and international problems. War zones, Russian politics, immigration, and political party turmoil are drawing in audiences looking for insight to today’s troubling times.

Over 60 speakers

The Red Funnel Isle of Wight Literary Festival, now in its seventh year, takes place from 11-14 October at Northwood House, Cowes.

Over 60 speakers provide a diverse programme that has something for all. Authors and presenters – with rich experience and knowledge – discuss their latest work examining history, medicine, gardening, fiction, travel, technology, maritime adventure as well as politics.

What to expect

This year topical sessions that are attracting festival goers include:

James Hanratty – The Making of an Immigration Judge

Terry Waite CBE – Creativity and Solitude

General The Lord Richards of Herstmonceux will provide reflections on a troubled World

Angus Roxburgh – Moscow Calling: Memoirs of a Foreign Correspondent

Mark Price – from Business to Politics to Writing

Austin Mitchell – Confessions of a Political Maverick

James Bloodworth – Hired: Six Months undercover in Low Wage Britain

Theo Barclay – Fighters and Quitters: Great Political Resignations

Stanley Johnson – Kompromat – his latest satirical novel

Victoria Orr Ewin, Programme Director, says,

“Books provide us all with a tremendous opportunity to explore many topics including history and socio-political ideas in depth, guided by individuals passionate about their subjects and expert in their field.”

Politics Panel closes the festival

The festival closes on Sunday with a Politics Panel that promises a lively finale addressing questions posed by the audience.

Chaired by the Rt Hon. Sir Richard Ottaway the panel includes Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell MP, Austin Mitchell, Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely and Julian Critchley, Labour’s former prospective parliamentary candidate.

Between them there will be some trenchant views on recent political party conferences, Brexit, international conflicts, and the division of the Isle of Wight into two constituencies.

Richard Ottaway was knighted in 2014 following a distinguished career in the Navy, the legal profession and as a parliamentary MP. He supports the UK remaining in the EU.

Andrew Mitchell MP has spent nearly 30 years in parliament holding several senior roles.

Austin Mitchell was Labour member of parliament from 1997-2015, a euro-sceptic, and declared political maverick.

Bob Seely has been the MP for the Isle of Wight since the 2017 general election. He has spent time in Russia as a journalist and served as a soldier in the army Reserve where he was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq.

Julian Critchley is Chair of the Isle of Wight Labour Party, and was Labour’s candidate in the 2017 General Election standing against Bob Seely.

There is much more than politics to capture the interest of local residents and visitors to the Island.

The Youth Programme

The Youth Programme was set up by the charity 4 years ago. It is comprised of the IWLF Schools Programme and the Youth Zone.

The Schools Programme sends authors, illustrators and dramatists into the schools to enrich education for the under 18s on the Isle of Wight by increasing the cultural experiences available to stimulate interest in learning and creative ideas.

A weekend of workshops, performances, exhibitions, pop up museums, and talks on a wide range of subjects feature in the Youth Zone, which will be held from 20th – 21st October at Northwood House, Cowes.

