Isle of Wight: Lowest number of addresses ambulance won’t attend without police escorting

Ambulance crews will not attend nine addresses on the Isle of Wight without a police escort.

The Island has the lowest number of red flagged addresses, with North West Ambulance Service revealing 756 addresses they will not attend without police presence.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust said it could not reveal where on the Island the addresses were.

Daily incidents

Earlier this year, ambulance staff on the Island revealed being attacked by a drunk teenager and threatened with a lit cigarette were just some of the incidents they faced on a daily basis.

In 2016/17, there were 189 assaults on staff of which 13 were criminal acts and dealt with by the police.

There were also 374 reports of verbal abuse.

Incidents at hospital

Security were called 411 times to assist the wards at St Mary’s Hospital, Newport, with situations such as violence and aggression, verbal altercations causing alarm and distress and missing patients.

New rules introducing tougher sentences for anyone convicted of assaulting an emergency worker became law in September. The new maximum sentence for as offence of assault or battery against health care staff or emergency workers is now six to 12 months in prison.

IW NHS: Violence against ambulance staff will not be tolerated

Head of the ambulance service at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, Victoria White, said:

“We abhor violence against ambulance staff which will not be tolerated. We will support any action that would see the perpetrators punished to the full extent of the law. “Like other ambulance services, we have well-established procedures to protect staff as far as possible against violence and aggression while on duty and to support anyone who has been subjected to verbal or physical assaults in the course of their work. “This includes flagging addresses where concerns have been raised in the past, CCTV inside ambulances and the recent introduction of body worn cameras.”

Last year, physical assaults on NHS staff increased by nearly ten per cent nationally. More than 2,800 staff were attacked while a duty in the UK.

