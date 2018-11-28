Isle of Wight care home retains previous rating from CQC

An inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to a Totland Care Home in October has resulted in positive rating.

Inspectors visiting the Eden House Care Home, run by St. Vincent Care Homes Limited has given the care home an overall rating of ‘Good’, retaining the rating from the previous inspection.

Highlights

Highlights from the report include:

Staffing levels enabled people to be supported safely and in a calm, professional manner.

Recruitment processes were followed to make sure only workers who were suitable to work in a care setting were employed.

People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible.

People and visitors found staff to be kind and caring.

People were encouraged to take part in decisions about their care and support and their views were listened to.

Staff respected people’s individuality, privacy, dignity and independence.

The home had an open, friendly atmosphere in which people, visitors and staff were encouraged to make their views and opinions known.

The report

Full details can be found in the report below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.

Eden House CQC report by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Image: funfilledgeorgie under CC BY 2.0