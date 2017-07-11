Isle of Wight man arrested on suspicion of grooming

The man was arrested after a member of the public made a report at a police station.

Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested on the Isle of Wight on suspicion of a grooming offence.

The arrest took place in Bembridge on 28th June.

The 36-year-old man was arrested after a member of the public made a report at a police station.

Police confirm the man has since been released without charge, but remains under investigation.

