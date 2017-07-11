County Press journos and now MP call for CP sale delay

Pressure is mounting on the shareholders of the Isle of Wight County Press to delay any decision on the proposed sale of the paper to Newsquest.

Shareholders will be meeting at the Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday 12th July to discuss the proposal.

As reported last week, semi-retired businessman, Norman Arnold, called on the shareholders to delay their decision by two months, allowing him time to form a community bid.

Journos oppose in “strongest possible terms”

In the meantime, journalists on the paper (all but one are members of the NUJ) are opposing the sale of the CP to Newsquest, “in the strongest possible terms”.

The journalists weren’t told about this in advance, as they say,

“It was with shock and sadness that we read the letter from the Isle of Wight County Press board that greeted us when we arrived for work on Monday, June 19. This letter promised a new and exciting future for the County Press under the auspices of a ‘well respected’ media conglomerate that will invest in, and improve, our newspaper. “We feel it is only right to raise our concerns before any decision is taken.”

They’ve also called for a delay to the takeover, but are asking that should the sale be agreed, a three month delay be provided, in order, they say, for existing management to develop a business plan and a long term strategy.

MP calls for pause

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has also written to the paper’s Chief Executive, Robin Freeman, saying he was “far from convinced” the proposed takeover was in the “best interests of the Island”.

He explained,

“I understand that the intended sale to Newsquest is due to be formalised this week, so I would ask that an immediate consideration is given to my request for a delay.”

Bob added that if the takeover took place, a meeting with Newsquest to discuss the paper’s future would also be sought.

What a Newsquest takeover means

A spokesperson on behalf of the Isle of Wight County Press NUJ chapel, said,

“We work in the industry and we know only too well what a Newsquest takeover means. We all have friends and former colleagues who have worked for once-independent papers now run by Newsquest. Note the past tense – they used to work there. “Take a look at the fate of newspapers taken over by Newsquest, and you will see sweeping job losses and a huge drop in quality.”

OnTheWight – changing media landscape

