Isle of Wight MP hears views from Ryde residents on Island Plan

About 80 members of the public joined MP Bob Seely and the Ryde Society to discuss the Island Planning Strategy – the so-called Island Plan – and to quiz the MP on a few other issues as well.

The meeting at Ryde Esplanade Hotel on Saturday (27th July) was part of a series of engagements Bob is attending across the Island to raise awareness of the Island Plan. Bob has previously met with residents in Wellow, Bembridge, Brading, Northwood and East Cowes to listen to their concerns.

963 new homes across eleven sites

The Island Plan proposes the construction of 963 new homes across eleven sites in Ryde, on a mix of both brownfield and greenfield sites. This is in addition to the 900+ homes agreed for Pennyfeathers.

Bob said:

“It was great to meet with Ryde residents and hear about the issues that are important to them. “There are far too many houses planned for the Island and they are not being built for Islanders. We need housing for Islanders, in modest numbers, in existing towns and villages. We should not be building on greenfield sites. “The IW Council is under pressure to find land to meet with the government-set housing targets. I will be working with them to plead the Island’s case to be treated differently because we are an Island. We need to make the case for exceptional circumstance.”

Bob encouraged Ryde residents to write to their local councillors expressing their concerns about the Island Plan.

Ryde-related issues

Bob received further questions about various Ryde-related issues such as the multi-sports facility at Smallbrook, Ryde Arena and individual planning applications.

Bob also answered questions about employment, right to buy, government housing targets, and local housing among others.

Bob will be continuing to meet with residents throughout the summer and into the autumn to raise awareness of the contents of the Island Plan and encourage residents to share their concerns in a constructive way.

Bob’s survey and petition against the housing targets can be found via the Website.