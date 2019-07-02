Seely: Cannot allow ‘boxy’ new builds in one of Isle of Wight’s oldest towns

At a meeting in Brading about the Island Plan the Isle of Wight MP said, “We cannot allow ‘boxy’ new builds to be built in one of the Island’s oldest towns”

Read and contribute to the 4 readers' comments ↓

Bob Seely in Brading

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely. Ed

MP Bob Seely met with over 70 Brading residents on Friday (28) as part of a series of meetings across the Island to raise awareness of the Island Planning Strategy (Island Plan).

65 homes on greenfield sites
The plan allows for 65 homes on greenfield sites in around what is one of the Island’s oldest towns and home to historic Brading Roman Villa as well as sitting in within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The houses are planned to be built on the land east of Hillway Road, off Morton Road near Brading Roman Villa, north of Quay Lane, Wrax Farm on New Road and The Builder’s Yard Yarbridge.

Seely: Cannot allow ‘boxy’ new builds
Bob said,

“It was great to meet with residents in Brading to hear their views on the Island Plan and their ideas about how town and parish councils should be included in determining planning applications in their area.

“We cannot allow ‘boxy’ new builds to be built in one of the Island’s oldest towns. It is really important that any new homes reflect and take account of the town’s character and history.  

“We need homes that benefit Island people – not mainland developers.

“There are too many houses in the Island Plan proposed to be built on greenfield sites. I am working with the IW Council to have the Island’s government-set housing target reduced. I am hearing the same thing wherever I attend meetings – the current housing levels in the Island planning strategy are unpopular, unnecessary and unsustainable.”

Packed meeting
Linda Allen, Brading Town Council clerk said,

“The meeting was packed and the council was pleased that Bob was able to take away a number of issues that were of concern to members and to residents.”

Boob Seely at Brading meeting

Tyndall: Bob’s enthusiasm for future of Island clear
Cllr Brian Tyndall, IW Councillor for Brading, St Helens and Bembridge said:

“I attended the Brading meeting last Friday, and the previous meeting at Bembridge the week before. At both meetings Bob’s enthusiasm for the future of the Island and all its residents was very clear and I’m sure he will make a powerful case in the coming weeks and months.”

Bob is encouraging residents to sign his petition and raise concerns with their local councillor. Bob is attending further meetings in Northwood, East Cowes, Ryde and Wroxall and welcomes invitations from other Island towns and villages wishing to discuss the proposals.

Bob’s survey and petition against the housing targets can be found on the Website.

Tuesday, 2nd July, 2019 11:06am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2n2b

Filed under: Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Planning, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

4 Comments on "Seely: Cannot allow ‘boxy’ new builds in one of Isle of Wight’s oldest towns"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
Colin
But only the other week the IWC issued yet another plan which depended on building over 9000 houses over the next few years. If the MP is working with the IWC to have the homes target reduced, then the council tax income that the IWC plans depend on will not be there. So which is it Tory MP and Tory council? You can’t have it both ways.… Read more »
Vote Up7-1Vote Down
2, July 2019 11:49 am
Nitonia

These “boxy” houses may be the only ones first time buyers and young people can afford.

Vote Up40Vote Down
2, July 2019 1:33 pm
Benny C
What an embarrassment – our own MP having to unpick the inadequate planning policy of his own constituency Council. Whose planning policy? Dinosaur Dave Stewart. Bob Seeley acknowledges that Dave and his cabinet of curiosities appear more attentive to developers than residents (unless you’re a Councillor who has ‘acquired’ a piece of land under questionable circumstances and then a lucrative planning consent is delivered by your own… Read more »
Vote Up30Vote Down
2, July 2019 12:44 pm
Vix Lowthion

Who exactly is Bob Seely petitioning here? The Conservative Government or the Conservative Council? It is unclear on his website where these email addresses are going… But as a Conservative MP surely he doesn’t require a petition against his own party’s housing policies to get his voice heard?

Vote Up4-1Vote Down
2, July 2019 1:46 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*