Isle of Wight NHS Trust first to use new ‘gold standard’ testing

A new method for assessing and monitoring patients is now being used across the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

Now, all patients requiring treatment will have their blood pressure, temperature, pain, consciousness, blood oxygen and urine recorded and monitored in a standardised way.

Everyone using the same system

This recording of key signs is not new, but the standardisation across the NHS means everyone is using the same system and same scoring method — eliminating any confusion between specialities, services, sites and new and existing staff.

The National Early Warning Score 2 (NEWS 2) was created by the Royal College of Physicians of London to create a standard way of assessing the severity of adult patient illness.

Moody: The gold standard for monitoring and scoring illness severity

Consultant nurse and clinical director for end of life care, Shane Moody, said:

“NEWS 2 is the gold standard for monitoring and scoring illness severity in adult patients. We are the first trust in the region to implement it in all our sectors — community, ambulance and hospital — it is a really powerful tool for both accurately assessing a patient’s needs, and spotting changes to their condition which need escalating. “Modern healthcare gets more complicated each year as new medicines and technology create new ways of treating and caring for patients. It is important with so many specialities and professionals involved in different parts of a patient’s care that we have simple, standard ways of sharing clinical information about patients. “Patients will often be seen by many different staff providing their area of specialist expertise and care across different shifts. The creation of a core set of observations that are recorded and scored in a standard way means that we can assure patients they get the best consistent approach to their needs from across the NHS.”

All Isle of Wight NHS staff have now been trained in the new system.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P