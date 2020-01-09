Isle of Wight on our TV screens twice next week

Next week the Isle of Wight will feature not once, but twice on our TV screens (pending any news stories that might pop up).

Farming is a massive part of the Island’s economy and heritage and next week the TV series, The Farmers’ Country Showdown, heads across the Solent to feature some of our Isle of Wight farmers.

On Wednesday 15th January (3.45pm) The Farmers’ Country Showdown features first-time farmers Paige and Kingsley.

We’ll see them showing their sheep, whilst hoping it’ll bring them one step closer to their life dream of becoming full-time farmers.

Tune in to BBC1 on the 15th to see how they got on.

Antiques Road Trip

Later in the week, the Antiques Road Trip returns to our screens with an Isle of Wight edition.

On Friday 17th January (4.30pm) see Izzie Balmer and Charlie Ross sailing to the Isle of Wight for their final leg of their road trip.

We hear it’s an action-packed episode – Charlie rips his trousers while on horseback and Izzie ditches the classic car in favour of a speedboat.

Tune in to BBC1 on the 17th to see what they picked up to sell at auction.