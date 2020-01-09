Help for EU citizens seeking Indefinite Leave to Remain in the UK

filling out a form by jasleen_kaur

Every Tuesday at the Freshwater Community Centre at Moa Place from 1000-1230 is a drop in group called MySpace. It is a community hub and supported by a host of free local support services. Everything at the event is free.

Next Tuesday 14th January, Chris Jarman will have a table there to help EU citizens start their application for Indefinite Leave to Remain in the UK. About 5 million EU citizens need to go through the process- many working in the NHS and in the care sector.

How it works
The first step is identity verification that uses a smartphone app to validate applicants details, to scan their passports and complete the facial mapping process.

Anyone that would like help to start the process is welcome to drop by. They will need to bring their chip enabled passport, have an email address and it takes about 15 minutes.

If the demand is high then priority will be given to medical and emergency services staff, care home and community workers.

Further sessions may also follow if needed.

Image: jasleen_kaur under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 9th January, 2020 2:51pm

By

