Isle of Wight Pride announce new Arts Festival

Isle of Wight Pride have teamed up with redTIE theatre and the Apollo theatre to create an amazing Isle of Wight Pride Arts Festival in the heart of Newport for four days leading up to the Pride event on the 15th July.

Community drop-in

The Apollo will throw open its doors to the community with a drop-in and information service available from 1pm every day from Tuesday 11th until Friday 14th July.

This will allow people the chance to come and find out more about pride, talk to some amazing LGBT service providers on the Island, including AgeUk, Breakout Youth and the Hampshire Police LAGLO service. Or if people just want to drop by for a cup of tea and a conversation, everybody will be most welcome.

Evening events

Things heat up at 6pm each evening, with free live music and spoken word. This will be a mix of Island bands and talent performing for people and local performers reading poetry and the written word.

The theatre bar will be open and anybody is welcome to come and enjoy this free event.

Theatre performances

Each evening will end with a fantastic performance by the redTIE theatre company. On Tuesday and Wednesday you will be able to watch an explosive performance of “The Queer Bash” which was expertly written and directed by members of redTIE theatre and previewed to rave reviews in April.

On Thursday and Friday, redTIE are performing “Beautiful Thing”. Upliftingly optimistic, Harvey’s play about two teenage boys falling in love refuses melodramatic clichés to offer a story bright with sensitivity, pathos and wit.

Helen Reading from redTIE theatre said,

“We are delighted to be able to work closely with IWPride in curating what will be an integral part of the Pride events. We want to encourage as many students as possible to come and engage in Art and Theatre and this is why we have kept costs for Students as low as we can. “Theatre has an incredible way of expressing our thoughts and feelings and exploring really difficult subjects and these two productions definitely help people to explore the subject in an accessible way for everyone.”

Sue Burgin from Team Pride said,

“We have been overwhelmed by the support and enthusiasm shown by redTIE and Apollo Theatre. This ARTS week is exactly what Pride envisaged and it will be a great build up to the main event on Saturday 15th July. “We really encourage everybody to come along, whatever your sexuality or Gender Identity. This is an event for the whole community to come together, learn and most importantly enjoy.”

Book now

Tickets are £8 each or £3.50 for students.

Buy now to secure your seat via the redTIE Website or by calling 07580563931

