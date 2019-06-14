Isle of Wight primary school remains ‘Good’ say Ofsted

Barton Primary School has been given another thumbs up from Ofsted, following a short inspection.

Four years ago the school jumped in rankings from Inadequate to Good and the most recent inspection keeps the school at the same level, Good.

Highlights from the report include:

Pupils currently are making good progress in reading, writing and mathematics from their starting points.

Leaders and governors are rightly prioritising a continued focus on improving the reading skills of lower-attaining pupils.

Staff are making every effort to ensure a strong focus on the teaching of phonics, regular engagement with parents, and the promotion of the school library to raise the standard of reading.

In mathematics, strong leadership has supported teachers to be more consistent in promoting fluency and providing opportunities for reasoning than had been the case in the past.

The range of sporting clubs, trips and visits is highly valued by pupils and parents. On the day of this inspection, children were highly motivated by the annual safety day, learning from the visiting police and fire brigade.

Effective leadership, monitoring and good liaison with parents ensures that provision for disadvantaged pupils and those with SEND is good.

Leaders are passionate about wanting the best for every pupil, and relationships between staff and pupils are strong.

The report

For full details read the report in full. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.

Image: Sean B Jack under CC BY 2.0