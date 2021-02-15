Isle of Wight rapid Covid-19 testing: Here’s how to book

Islanders can now book themselves free Covid-19 tests and play their part in helping to reduce the spread of the virus.

People who have a legitimate need to be out and about because they cannot work from home are being offered regular testing to help detect cases of Covid-19 in those who are not showing any symptoms.

Eligibility

To book a symptom-free test:

You must live on the Isle of Wight

You must not have COVID-19 symptoms, and not be self-isolating. If you do have symptoms, book a test here instead

You should not be able to work from home.

The current programme of community testing is aimed at people who live on the Isle of Wight and cannot work from home during the period of national restrictions.

Community testing is particularly targeting those people where there is a higher risk of exposure or potential for mixing between household groups. Examples could include:

Local authority frontline workers not covered by other programmes.

Early years settings not covered by national programme (childminders, non-maintained nurseries)

Retail including supermarkets

Construction and maintenance

Some transport workers / hubs (including ferry, taxis, bus drivers)

Volunteers, including those supporting local authorities and emergency services in supporting the welfare of local residents.

Testing centres

Testing is available at the following locations with further sites due to be announced in due course:

County Hall, High Street, Newport (Book now).

The Heights Leisure Centre, Broadway, Sandown (Book now).

The Learning and Development Centre, Westridge, Brading Road, Ryde (Book now).

The testing centres are open Monday to Friday, 7am until 7pm, and between 7am and 1pm on Saturdays.

Booking

A pre-booking system is in operation and people are advised to book at least 24 hours in advance via the Website or by calling (01983) 823660.

Workers with smartphones are advised to download the NHS Covid-19 app before they arrive for their test.

Results within 309 minutes

The tests being used are called lateral flow tests. They do not require a laboratory to process and usually provide results within 30 minutes.

The test involves taking a swab inside the nose and throat (tonsil), using a long cotton bud. People will do the swab themselves in a booth and the booths will be cleaned after each use.

People will get their results by email or text. If they don’t have an email address or mobile phone they will be contacted on their landline.

Twice weekly tests

Businesses are being urged to encourage their staff to book twice weekly tests to help keep the Island safe.

Simon Bryant, the council’s director of public health, said,

“Along with Test and Trace and the roll out of the vaccine, this testing programme will help identify hidden infections and is another tool that can be used to bring coronavirus back under control. “We hope that residents who do not have the option to work from home will take up this offer and do their bit to help protect their families, colleagues and the communities they work in.”

Testing for those with symptoms

All efforts to find people without symptoms work hand in hand with the existing free testing service for those with symptoms.

Anyone with one or more of these symptoms – a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste – should isolate and book a test at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home test kits are also available.

The testing site for people who are symptomatic is located at Newclose County Cricket Ground, Blackwater Road, Newport.

